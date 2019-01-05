WASHINGTON — The Rand Corp. says the defense secretary during the Carter administration, Harold Brown, has died.

The think tank which Brown served as a trustee says he died Friday at the age of 91.

Brown guided the Pentagon through a turbulent period that included the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan and the Iranian hostage crisis. He later said that he considered the failed attempt to rescue the hostages, in which eight U.S. service members died, his “greatest regret and most painful lesson learned.”

