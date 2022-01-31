Former city alderman/mayoral candidate files another complaint against Racine regarding election grants

A former Racine alderman and mayoral candidate, along with one of the women who helped organize the failed 2020 recall of Gov. Tony Evers, have filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, alleging that the grants the City of Racine and other Wisconsin cities received prior to the 2020 presidential election constituted bribery.

Courts, including the Supreme Court of Wisconsin, have continually found that localities accepting donations to conduct elections is legal. But, complaints and allegations of wrongdoing have continued.

The new complaint, from former alderman Sandy Weidner and Kim Morrison, is dated Thursday, Jan. 27.

The complaint focuses on how the city, along with Wisconsin’s four other biggest cities, collectively received millions to fund get-out-the-vote efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The money came from the Centers for Tech and Civil Life, a Chicago-based nonprofit largely funded by Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Numerous complaints have been raised about CTCL money, but no court has ever found the contributions to be illegal. A municipality encouraging its citizens to vote is not illegal.

Hundreds of municipalities in Wisconsin, both in Republican and Democratic strongholds, received money from CTCL. But the protests have been focused on how the CTCL money was funneled primarily to Democratic-leaning cities: Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

For example, among those five cities, CTCL provided between $8.30 per 2016 voter (for Madison) to $53.41 per 2016 voter (for Racine). In traditionally conservative Waukesha, CTCL provided $1.18 per 2016 voter.

“It is fully our intention to take this before the circuit court,” Weidner said in a social media video posted Thursday. “We cannot have a two-tier voting system.”

Morrison and Weidner asserted in their complaint that this constitutes an “election bribery scheme.” In a brief phone interview Friday, Weidner said this is because CTCL provided money to Racine in order “to apply for their own grant. That just does not happen.”

Dozens of complaints have been filed with the WEC leading up to and since the 2020 presidential election, which President Joe Biden won by 20,682 votes over incumbent Donald Trump in Wisconsin. None of them have led to any substantive change in Wisconsin election law or practices, as the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has repeatedly deadlocked regarding its guidance and Evers has vetoed proposed changes from the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Both Democratic and Republican members of the WEC, despite their disagreements over how election laws should be applied or changed, have agreed that no crimes were committed by elections officials in the state regarding the election.

“There was no crime,” Dean Knudson, a Republican member of the WEC and former elected official, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sunday. “The constitutional right to vote supersedes state laws and this is long standing Supreme Court precedent. It’s really a distraction — the fact is we have clean and fair elections in Wisconsin.”

On Friday, Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney said that the city was unaware the complaint had been filed. As of Sunday, the complaint still does not appear on WEC’s webpage listing all filed complaints.

The city has contested, since complaints were first raised prior to the 2020 election, that the money was accepted to help pay for the costs of the election after its budget was drained by the unexpected increased costs of the year’s prior election, which saw increased precautions taken due to the newly arrived COVID-19 pandemic.

“The CTCL grant has been incredibly helpful in a very difficult time,” Shannon Powell, city spokesman and chief of staff to Mason, said in email in October 2020. “It has allowed us to bring on more staff and poll workers, to communicate more with residents, to buy the necessary PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), to purchase the drop boxes that are now located throughout the city, and to be able to rent the mobile offices to do the in-person absentee voting that starts Oct. 20. The city, in part because of the grant, is able to give more options to residents to vote safely this election.”

CTCL has written off complaints as “conspiracy theories.” As the nonprofit notes on its website “Every judge — conservative, liberal, and two Republican-appointed Supreme Court Justices — rejected these challenges.”

Weidner’s and Morrison’s complaint was signed by Erick Kaardal, a Minnesota attorney who has filed numerous complaints in several states regarding the 2020 election.

