Former band teacher accused of sexual assault out on bond after bail reduced to $10,000

A former Wheatland elementary school band teacher from Burlington, accused of sexual assault of a minor is now out of jail after the court reduced his bond.

Zachary Wendt, 38, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to six felony counts: two counts of sexual assault by a person who works with children, one count of exposing intimate areas to a child and three counts of possession of child pornography.

He also pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old child.

The defense requested the $500,000 bail be reduced to $10,000 — cash only. The Racine County District Attorney’s Office did not object. The court granted the reduction.

Online court records indicate that he posted bond on Thursday.

As part of the bond condition, the defendant may have no contact with female minors; however, he may have visitation with his two sons.