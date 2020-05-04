Former Badgers forward Jon Leuer weighs return to pros vs. health history TUES

Jon Leuer wants to keep playing. That isn’t the issue for the former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball standout.
Instead, it’s come down to this question for Leuer as he navigates a spring of uncertainty that has coincided with a crossroads of sorts in his professional career: Will his body cooperate with his desire to continue his professional career?
“My body has been breaking down over the last three years,” Leuer said, “and I’m at the point right now where I’m going to take some time, probably over the next month or so, to really decide and make a decision what’s best for my health moving forward.”
For now, Leuer is spending his time during the COVID-19 pandemic back home in Minnesota. Eventually, Leuer and his wife Keegan, who played field hockey at Ohio State and is the daughter of former NFL coach Brian Billick, will settle in Nashville, but they chose to spend the quarantine near their family in Minneapolis.
Last month, the couple started a partnership with Crisp & Green and Meals on Wheels in which they’ll donate and deliver 3,200 meals to those in need in their local community.
The break also has allowed Leuer to let his body heal and has given him plenty of time to ponder his future.
It’s given him a chance to reflect on an NBA career that began with six injury-free seasons and has been filled with aches and pains ever since.
Leuer was a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2011 and played for four organizations over his first five seasons. He gained financial security by signing a four-year, $42 million deal with Detroit in the summer of 2016 and followed with the best season of his career as a pro, averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 75 games, including 34 starts.
But he’s appeared in only 49 games over the past three seasons, 41 of which came in 2018-19.
“The most important thing as an athlete is your health, by far,” Leuer said. “Nothing else really matters if you’re not healthy.”
An ankle injury that required surgery limited Leuer to eight games in 2017-18. A pair of knee surgeries were sandwiched around the next season and, just as Leuer was feeling healthy, he injured his shoulder and didn’t play at all last season.
In January, Leuer was finally feeling healthy and was ready to get back in the game. His agent was discussing a return with teams in the NBA and overseas and Leuer was ready to get his career back on track.
“I was ready to sign wherever. I didn’t care,” he said. “I just wanted to play because I missed the game so much.
“Unfortunately, the cortisone shot wore off and (the shoulder) became a problem again.”
Just over a month later, the sports world shut down.
If Leuer’s basketball career is indeed over, he has options. He took part in a post-career development program run by the National Basketball Players Association that included introductions to business, broadcasting and coaching.
“It just kind of gave you a good feel for, is this something you can see yourself doing down the road?” said Leuer, who turns 31 this month. “I enjoyed all three, honestly. Whenever that time comes where I choose to retire, those are definitely three avenues that I’d be open to pursuing.
“You kind of have to have this foresight of I’m not going to play this game forever and have to spend time thinking about what that could look like. When you get to that point of what’s next.”
Leuer, who averaged 18.3 points as a senior for the Badgers in 2010-11, said he still keeps track of the program. UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, a former teammate, is a close friend.
When Leuer was rehabbing his shoulder last fall, he returned to Madison for a few days to work with UW athletic trainer Henry Perez-Guerra.
“I still follow them close,” Leuer said. “And that’s the great thing about the Wisconsin program is there’s so much continuity from when coach (Bo) Ryan was there to now having coach (Greg) Gard there that when you go back as a former player, you see so many familiar faces and it’s like seeing a bunch of old family members that you haven’t seen for a while. And that’s what’s really cool is we have that family type of atmosphere as a program.”
