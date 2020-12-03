Former 1st-round pick Austin savors fresh start with Packers

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers had only been teammates with Tavon Austin for only a few hours and was already thinking about what might have been — and what might happen in the coming weeks.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback knew who Austin was, of course, long before the ex-St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys was added to the roster earlier this week. The eighth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Austin had been a big-time playmaker in college at West Virginia, but he hadn’t lived up to his draft status with the Rams — a team that had been coached by Jeff Fisher for his first four NFL seasons before the arrival of Sean McVay (and now-Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as his offensive coordinator) in 2017.
That wound up being Austin’s final year with the Rams, but after just one practice with him, Rodgers wondered what Austin’s career trajectory might’ve looked like if the 5-foot-8, 185-pound athletic powder keg had been in a more innovative scheme that could have taken better advantage of his versatile skill set.
You know, the style of offense that McVay runs in L.A. and the one LaFleur runs in Green Bay.
“I think that had this offense really been going (at the start of his career), I think he really would have found a sticking spot for a long time, being a guy who can do so many things” Rodgers said. “Giving him fly sweeps and getting him in (play-) action stuff, getting him on the edge. It’s nice having him.”
Austin arrives in Green Bay with 3,346 career yards from scrimmage, an 8.1-yard career average on punt returns and 28 total career touchdowns (15 receiving, 10 rushing, three returning) in 96 career games (50 starts). With his versatility and return ability, he could give the Packers a similar late-season lift to what Tyler Ervin provided last season, when he signed in early December, resuscitated the Packers return game and was integrated into the offense in the final weeks.
With Ervin sidelined with broken ribs and having battled injuries all season long, Austin could replace him in the short-term and possibly be paired with him once Ervin is healthy to give the Packers dual versatile threats on offense.
“It’s been a while since I’ve had Tavon. But he’s somebody that I’ve always held in high regard,” LaFleur said. “He’s very explosive; I love the way he works and just the energy he brings all the time. But, we’ve got to get him acclimated to what we’re doing and how we call things. There is a little bit of a difference between some of the stuff that we call things here and what we did when we were together in L.A. We’ll just see where he’s at and kind of evaluate it and take it day-by-day. But he’s somebody that we’re very excited about being in the building.”
Whether Austin can be up to speed enough to play in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field remains to be seen. Although he did spend training camp with the San Francisco 49ers in another variation of the offense and was on track to possibly make the 49ers’ roster when a knee injury struck, he’s been out of football for 2 1/2 months. At the very least, Austin could be the punt returner on Sunday if Ervin isn’t cleared to return and with the Packers having cut Darrius Shepherd to add Austin.
“He’s definitely dangerous with the ball in his hands. So yeah, for sure we’re looking at those options,” special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said. “Getting him up to speed on the terminology and things would probably be the biggest challenge, but as far as returning goes, they’re born with that ability. And that’s why they’re here in the NFL doing that, because they have a natural feel for where the windows are at and what they see. Because you can’t teach the vision.”
Nor can you teach speed, something Austin insists has not abandoned him. Although the Packers did not have him run a 40-yard dash during his workout, Austin insists he hasn’t lost a step from the 4.34-second time he posted at the NFL scouting combine following a senior season in which he racked up 2,910 total all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns.
“He was really, really explosive. I just remember from the draft time, we needed an explosive player to kind of fill that role, and I know that was a big reason why ended up drafting him,” said Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans, who was on the Rams staff in 2013. “We used him in the backfield, used him outside, used him as a slot and obviously as a returner. He’s just very explosive with the ball in his hands.”
For his part, the 30-year-old Austin is just happy to be back playing — and thrilled to be joining an 8-3 team with a future Pro Football Hall of Famer at quarterback who perhaps can help him get back to being the game-changer he sometimes was in the past.
“I’ve had nine quarterbacks in eight years and about four or five different offensive systems. I’ve never really been in a steady place. I’m just glad I’m finally here with Aaron and hopefully he grows trust in me,” Austin said. “It’s just about somebody really giving me the chance and really believing in me and letting me get comfortable.
“Hopefully as the weeks keep going on, they start seeing more and more tape of the real Tay, the old Tay. That’s my whole plan with this whole thing.”
