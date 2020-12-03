Former 1st-round pick Austin savors fresh start with Packers

Austin arrives in Green Bay with 3,346 career yards from scrimmage, an 8.1-yard career average on punt returns and 28 total career touchdowns (15 receiving, 10 rushing, three returning) in 96 career games (50 starts). With his versatility and return ability, he could give the Packers a similar late-season lift to what Tyler Ervin provided last season, when he signed in early December, resuscitated the Packers return game and was integrated into the offense in the final weeks.

With Ervin sidelined with broken ribs and having battled injuries all season long, Austin could replace him in the short-term and possibly be paired with him once Ervin is healthy to give the Packers dual versatile threats on offense.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had Tavon. But he’s somebody that I’ve always held in high regard,” LaFleur said. “He’s very explosive; I love the way he works and just the energy he brings all the time. But, we’ve got to get him acclimated to what we’re doing and how we call things. There is a little bit of a difference between some of the stuff that we call things here and what we did when we were together in L.A. We’ll just see where he’s at and kind of evaluate it and take it day-by-day. But he’s somebody that we’re very excited about being in the building.”