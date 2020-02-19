Ford's career-high 19 points paces Wisconsin over Purdue

Later trailing 61-59, Sasha Stefanovic had two 3-point attempts with less than a minute left that would've given the Boilermakers the lead. But both came up empty, and Davison and Brevin Pritzl each hit all four of their ensuing free throw attempts to seal the win.

Davison and Pritzl each scored 13 for the Badgers and Nate Reuvers added 12. The Badgers finished 19 of 20 from the foul line for the game to overcome 38% shooting (19 of 50) from the field.

"When you step up for a free throw, you've got to step up with confidence," Pritzl said. "You can't be doubting yourself."

Purdue outrebounded Wisconsin 37-30 and its 19-12 edge in second-chance points helped offset another mediocre shooting performance on the road.

Still, Purdue coach Matt Painter said it was several late offensive boards that Wisconsin grabbed that helped make the difference down the stretch. Wisconsin didn't cash in on each one, but it took more time off the clock.

"Sometimes it's not pretty. It's just scrapping to get that basketball," Painter said.

Trevion Williams scored 17 and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Purdue. Eastern scored 14 and Stefanovic 11.

MORE ROAD WOES