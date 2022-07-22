For the first time, Mount Pleasant Village Board to hear offer to buy last remaining home in Foxconn Area 1

MOUNT PLEASANT — More than five years since it all began, the homeowners often considered to be the final Foxconn holdouts may be selling their land to the Village of Mount Pleasant. But it’s not a done deal.

While there had been dozens residences in what has been considered “Foxconn Area 1,” all have since sold their properties to the village or otherwise moved. Except the Mahoneys.

For the first time, according to an agenda for Monday’s upcoming Village Board meeting, village trustees are to consider an offer from the Mahoneys in closed session.

Kim and Jim Mahoney had just finished building what Kim called their “dream house” when then-Gov. Scott Walker, urged by then-President Donald Trump to strengthen manufacturing on American soil, initiated the deal with the Taiwanese tech giant to build a massive factory in Mount Pleasant — a plan that has never really neared its claimed potential.

Soon after, Mount Pleasant threatened the use eminent domain to clear the way for Foxconn. That meant the Mahoneys’ home could be taken by the government with the village paying assessed value for properties; the Mahoney's home has never been seized, nor have any others in the Foxconn areas.

The village’s offers to other property owners in the area typically were for 140% of a property’s assessed value (so a home worth $200,000 would be sold for $280,000) plus stipends to cover moving costs.

All of the Mahoneys’ neighbors took the village’s offers, quickly transforming the Mahoneys’ park-like neighborhood into essentially a construction site with a ranch home in the corner.

It is unclear what the Mahoneys’ offer to the village, to be considered Monday, is.

One of the other long-term holdouts, Catherine and Rodney Jensen, received more than double what the village’s expected initial offer was and almost quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price after refusing to sell for more than four years. They agreed to a deal for $796,000 in January for their 2.92 acres east of Interstate 94 and south of Highway 11.

The village is continuing to seek potential manufacturing companies that could build something (and hire people) like Foxconn had ostensibly planned to but never did. Chipmaker Intel considered Mount Pleasant for a similarly transformative megaproject, but Intel announced in January that it was picking a site in Ohio over Mount Pleasant.

Offers

The Mahoneys asserted offers made by the village to buy their ranch home were insulting “low-ball” offers.

What those offers were have never been publicly known.

The Mahoneys have never said what their offers to the village were either.

Under state law, municipal staffs do not have to disclose offers for land purchases/sales in public until they are to be voted on by elected officials.

Offers by the Mahoneys to sell have never before been officially considered by elected officials because village staff and contracted attorneys working for the village never allowed the offers to be heard by the board.

Neither the Mahoneys nor the village agreed to speak on the record for this story.

In a text message to a reporter, Kim Mahoney said “No comment at this time. It is far from a done deal.”

In an email, Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said “The village has received and will be considering an offer from James and Kimberly Mahoney to sell their property at 10640 S. Prairie View Drive in TID (Tax Increment District) No. 5 to the village. It is not anticipated that action will be taken at Monday’s meeting.”

TID 5 is where Foxconn’s current buildings in the village are located.

Five years ago The handwritten initial commitment — with then-Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou promising 13,000 jobs and $10 billion in infrastructure investment, and Walker offering up to $3 billion in incentives on behalf of Wisconsin — was signed by Gou and Walker on July 12, 2017. An event at the White House two weeks later made the deal public. Mount Pleasant was publicly announced as the would-be home for the megaproject in October of that year.