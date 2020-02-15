For sale: 6 Chicago Bulls championship rings

“I’m 78 years old,” said Rosenberg, who lives in Aurora. “I’ll be 79 in March, and I haven’t looked at those (Bulls) rings in at least seven or eight years. They’ve been in the bank” in a safe deposit box.

Still, he was reluctant to part with a revered piece of Chicago sports memorabilia.

“I felt bad about doing it, but when you don’t have a major job, you’ve got to pay with something, right?” he said. “The only thing I have is Social Security and then the Bulls during the winter. But baseball was the big one.”

The auction house set the reserve at $300,000, the minimum the consignor will sell it for, but the company estimates it could go for as much as $400,000. Rosenberg said he placed the set on eBay about 10 or 15 years ago to test the market, and a Japanese bidder offered $450,000, but Rosenberg opted not to sell and took it off the site.

Auction house co-owner Bill Huggins said he was surprised when Naperville-based partner Tom Morgan called and told him Rosenberg walked into his collectibles store, Triple Crown Trading, with six Bulls championship rings.