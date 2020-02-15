For sale: 6 Chicago Bulls championship rings

CHICAGO — Bob Rosenberg lost a baseball job he cherished, and because of the subsequent loss of income, he said he’s parting with perhaps the most coveted collection of rings in Chicago sports history.
Rosenberg had been an official scorer for the White Sox and Cubs for 32 years until he was let go last fall. But he’s best known for being the scorekeeper for the Bulls since they began play in 1966.
And as a longtime staffer, he received all six Bulls championship rings from the 1990s. This week, with Chicago playing host to the NBA All-Star Game, Rosenberg has placed the entire set up for auction through Huggins and Scott Auctions, based in Silver Spring, Md.
He’s asking for at least $300,000.
“The reason (I’m selling them) is I’ve lost — with not having the job (with) Major League Baseball — about 20 grand a year,” Rosenberg said. “I’m not rich. And you’ve got bills to pay. …
“But I wanted to talk to (Sox and Bulls Chairman) Jerry (Reinsdorf) to tell him that I was doing that. But I haven’t seen him or talked to him.”
Reinsdorf typically spends his winters in Arizona, and the Sox started spring training Wednesday with pitchers and catchers reporting to Camelback Ranch in Glendale.
Sox spokesman Scott Reifert declined to comment, saying it’s a personnel matter between Rosenberg and Major League Baseball.
“I’m 78 years old,” said Rosenberg, who lives in Aurora. “I’ll be 79 in March, and I haven’t looked at those (Bulls) rings in at least seven or eight years. They’ve been in the bank” in a safe deposit box.
Still, he was reluctant to part with a revered piece of Chicago sports memorabilia.
“I felt bad about doing it, but when you don’t have a major job, you’ve got to pay with something, right?” he said. “The only thing I have is Social Security and then the Bulls during the winter. But baseball was the big one.”
The auction house set the reserve at $300,000, the minimum the consignor will sell it for, but the company estimates it could go for as much as $400,000. Rosenberg said he placed the set on eBay about 10 or 15 years ago to test the market, and a Japanese bidder offered $450,000, but Rosenberg opted not to sell and took it off the site.
Auction house co-owner Bill Huggins said he was surprised when Naperville-based partner Tom Morgan called and told him Rosenberg walked into his collectibles store, Triple Crown Trading, with six Bulls championship rings.
“When we did a little research, so few people have all six of these rings,” said Huggins, who co-hosts “Sports Collecting with Tom Morgan” on ESPN Radio affiliate WMVP-AM 1000. “A lot of them have three and three — three of one three-repeat and three of the next three-peat.”
The Bulls won titles in 1991, ‘92 and ‘93 and then again in ‘96, ‘97 and ‘98.