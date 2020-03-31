Football summary MASTER --- PLEASE DUPLICATE FIRST!!!!!! (copy)
Football summary MASTER --- PLEASE DUPLICATE FIRST!!!!!! (copy)

All-Big Ten team

The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference football team, with position, name, school, height, weight, class and hometown (u-unanimous selection):

FIRST TEAM

Offense

WR — Rondale Moore, Purdue, 5-9, 175, Fr., New Albany, Indiana.

WR — Tyler Johnson, Minnesota, 6-2, 200, Jr., Minneapolis.

T — Isaiah Prince, Ohio State, 6-7, 310, Sr., Greenbelt, Maryland.

T — Jon Runyan, Michigan, 6-5, 310, Sr., Moorestown, New Jersey.

G — Michael Deiter, Wisconsin, 6-6, 310, Sr., Curtice, Ohio.

G — Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin, 6-6, 315, Sr., Grafton, Wisconsin.

C — Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin, 6-3, 319, So., Amherst, Wisconsin.

TE — T.J. Hockenson, Iowa, 6-5, 250, So., Chariton, Iowa.

QB — Dwayne Haskins Jr., Ohio State, 6-3, 214, So., Potomac, Maryland.

u-RB — Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, 5-11, 221, So., Salem, New Jersey.

RB — Karan Higdon, Michigan, 5-10, 202, Sr., Sarasota, Florida.

PK — Chase McLaughlin, Illinois, 6-1, 190, Sr., Cypress, Texas.

All-Purpose — Rondale Moore, Purdue, 5-9, 175, Fr., New Albany, Indiana.

Defense

DE — Kenny Willekes, Michigan State, 6-4, 260, Jr., Rockford, Michigan.

DE — Chase Winovich, Michigan, 6-3, 255, Sr., Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.

DT — Raequan Williams, Michigan State, 6-4, 300, Jr., Chicago.

DT — Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State, 6-3, 290, Jr., Cleveland.

LB — Devin Bush, Michigan, 5-11, 233, Jr., Pembroke Pines, Florida.

LB — Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, 6-4, 241, So., Katy, Texas.

LB — T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin, 6-1, 242, Sr., Lake Villa, Illinois.

CB — Amani Oruwariye, Penn State, 6-1, 203, Sr., Tampa, Florida.

CB — Lavert Hill, Michigan, 5-11, 181, Jr., Detroit.

S — Josh Metellus, Michigan, 6-0, 204, Jr., Pembroke Pines, Florida.

S — Amani Hooker, Iowa, 6-0, 210, Jr., Minneapolis.

P — Will Hart, Michigan, 6-3, 192, Jr., Hunting Valley, Ohio.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR — Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska, 6-1, 195, Sr., New Orleans.

WR — Parris Campbell, Ohio State, 6-1, 208, Sr., Akron, Ohio.

T — David Edwards, Wisconsin, 6-7, 315, Jr., Downers Grove, Illinois.

T — Alaric Jackson, Iowa, 6-7, 320, So., Detroit.

G — Ross Reynolds, Iowa, 6-4, 295, Sr., Waukee, Iowa.

G — Ben Bredeson, Michigan, 6-5, 320, Jr., Hartland, Wisconsin.

C — Michael Jordan, Ohio State, 6-7, 310, Jr., Canton, Michigan.

TE — Noah Fant, Iowa, 6-5, 241, Jr., Omaha, Nebraska.

QB — Trace McSorley, Penn State, 6-0, 201, Sr., Ashburn, Virginia.

RB — Miles Sanders, Penn State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Pittsburgh.

RB — Antony McFarland, Maryland, 5-8, 193, Fr., Hyattsville, Maryland.

PK — Matt Coghlin, Michigan State, 5-9, 190, So., Cincinnati.

All-Purpose — Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa, 6-1, 175, So., Newark, New Jersey.

Defense

DE — A.J. Epensea, Iowa, 6-5, 277, So., Glen Carbon, Illinois.

DE — Rashan Gary, Michigan, 6-5, 283, Jr., Plainfield, New Jersey.

DE — Carter Coughlin, Minnesota, 6-4, 245, Jr., Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

DT — Robert Windsor, Penn State, 6-4, 295, Jr., Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.

LB — Tre Watson, Maryland, 6-2, 236, Sr., Tampa, Florida.

LB — Joe Bachie, Michigan State, 6-2, 238, Jr., Brook Park, Ohio.

LB — Blake Cashman, Minnesota, 6-2, 235, Sr., Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

CB — David Long, Michigan, 5-11, 198, Jr., Los Angeles.

CB — Justin Layne, Michigan State, 6-3, 185, Jr., Cleveland.

S — Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland, 5-10, 200, Sr., Newark, Delaware.

S — Jordan Fuller, Ohio State, 6-2, 204, Jr. Old Tappan, New Jersey.

P — Drue Chrisman, Ohio State, 6-3, 215, So., Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Offensive Player of the Year — Dwayne Haskins Jr., Ohio State, 6-3, 214, So., Potomac, Maryland.

Defensive Player of the Year — Devin Bush, Michigan, 5-11, 233, Jr., Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Coach of the Year — Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern,

Newcomer of the Year — Rondale Moore, Purdue, 5-9, 175, Fr., New Albany, Indiana.

