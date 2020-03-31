Football summary MASTER --- PLEASE DUPLICATE FIRST!!!!!! (copy)

All-Big Ten team
The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference football team, with position, name, school, height, weight, class and hometown (u-unanimous selection):
FIRST TEAM
Offense
WR — Rondale Moore, Purdue, 5-9, 175, Fr., New Albany, Indiana.
WR — Tyler Johnson, Minnesota, 6-2, 200, Jr., Minneapolis.
T — Isaiah Prince, Ohio State, 6-7, 310, Sr., Greenbelt, Maryland.
T — Jon Runyan, Michigan, 6-5, 310, Sr., Moorestown, New Jersey.
G — Michael Deiter, Wisconsin, 6-6, 310, Sr., Curtice, Ohio.
G — Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin, 6-6, 315, Sr., Grafton, Wisconsin.
C — Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin, 6-3, 319, So., Amherst, Wisconsin.
TE — T.J. Hockenson, Iowa, 6-5, 250, So., Chariton, Iowa.
QB — Dwayne Haskins Jr., Ohio State, 6-3, 214, So., Potomac, Maryland.
u-RB — Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, 5-11, 221, So., Salem, New Jersey.
RB — Karan Higdon, Michigan, 5-10, 202, Sr., Sarasota, Florida.
PK — Chase McLaughlin, Illinois, 6-1, 190, Sr., Cypress, Texas.
All-Purpose — Rondale Moore, Purdue, 5-9, 175, Fr., New Albany, Indiana.
Defense
DE — Kenny Willekes, Michigan State, 6-4, 260, Jr., Rockford, Michigan.
DE — Chase Winovich, Michigan, 6-3, 255, Sr., Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.
DT — Raequan Williams, Michigan State, 6-4, 300, Jr., Chicago.
DT — Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State, 6-3, 290, Jr., Cleveland.
LB — Devin Bush, Michigan, 5-11, 233, Jr., Pembroke Pines, Florida.
LB — Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, 6-4, 241, So., Katy, Texas.
LB — T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin, 6-1, 242, Sr., Lake Villa, Illinois.
CB — Amani Oruwariye, Penn State, 6-1, 203, Sr., Tampa, Florida.
CB — Lavert Hill, Michigan, 5-11, 181, Jr., Detroit.
S — Josh Metellus, Michigan, 6-0, 204, Jr., Pembroke Pines, Florida.
S — Amani Hooker, Iowa, 6-0, 210, Jr., Minneapolis.
P — Will Hart, Michigan, 6-3, 192, Jr., Hunting Valley, Ohio.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR — Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska, 6-1, 195, Sr., New Orleans.
WR — Parris Campbell, Ohio State, 6-1, 208, Sr., Akron, Ohio.
T — David Edwards, Wisconsin, 6-7, 315, Jr., Downers Grove, Illinois.
T — Alaric Jackson, Iowa, 6-7, 320, So., Detroit.
G — Ross Reynolds, Iowa, 6-4, 295, Sr., Waukee, Iowa.
G — Ben Bredeson, Michigan, 6-5, 320, Jr., Hartland, Wisconsin.
C — Michael Jordan, Ohio State, 6-7, 310, Jr., Canton, Michigan.
TE — Noah Fant, Iowa, 6-5, 241, Jr., Omaha, Nebraska.
QB — Trace McSorley, Penn State, 6-0, 201, Sr., Ashburn, Virginia.
RB — Miles Sanders, Penn State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Pittsburgh.
RB — Antony McFarland, Maryland, 5-8, 193, Fr., Hyattsville, Maryland.
PK — Matt Coghlin, Michigan State, 5-9, 190, So., Cincinnati.
All-Purpose — Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa, 6-1, 175, So., Newark, New Jersey.
Defense
DE — A.J. Epensea, Iowa, 6-5, 277, So., Glen Carbon, Illinois.
DE — Rashan Gary, Michigan, 6-5, 283, Jr., Plainfield, New Jersey.
DE — Carter Coughlin, Minnesota, 6-4, 245, Jr., Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
DT — Robert Windsor, Penn State, 6-4, 295, Jr., Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.
LB — Tre Watson, Maryland, 6-2, 236, Sr., Tampa, Florida.
LB — Joe Bachie, Michigan State, 6-2, 238, Jr., Brook Park, Ohio.
LB — Blake Cashman, Minnesota, 6-2, 235, Sr., Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
CB — David Long, Michigan, 5-11, 198, Jr., Los Angeles.
CB — Justin Layne, Michigan State, 6-3, 185, Jr., Cleveland.
S — Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland, 5-10, 200, Sr., Newark, Delaware.
S — Jordan Fuller, Ohio State, 6-2, 204, Jr. Old Tappan, New Jersey.
P — Drue Chrisman, Ohio State, 6-3, 215, So., Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Offensive Player of the Year — Dwayne Haskins Jr., Ohio State, 6-3, 214, So., Potomac, Maryland.
Defensive Player of the Year — Devin Bush, Michigan, 5-11, 233, Jr., Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Coach of the Year — Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern,
Newcomer of the Year — Rondale Moore, Purdue, 5-9, 175, Fr., New Albany, Indiana.
