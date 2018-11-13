2018 Racine Lutheran football roster
Name Position Height Weight Grade
*James Wilson WR-DB 5-11 170 12
*Gabe Brandies C-DE 6-1 235 12
*Tyler Tenner RB-DB 5-9 200 11
*Jaylen Houston RB-LB 5-9 185 11
*Josh Hess QB-DB 6-3 195 12
Aaron Block WR-DB 5-6 140 11
Camdin Jansen QB 5-6 120 9
*Colton Krause QB-DB 5-9 170 12
*Nolan Krause RB-DB 5-10 150 10
Noah Schoff WR-LB 5-10 145 10
*Elijah Solis TE-DE 6-1 205 12
*Tim Nelson OL-LB 5-10 215 10
Terrence Suggs RB-DB 5-9 150 10
*Michael Jacobsen OL-DE 6-2 220 10
*David Voss OL-NT 5-9 240 11
Carter Williams DB 5-7 155 11
*Nathan Zawicki TE-LB 6-0 170 10
Mareno Greco DB 5-11 170 11
Henry Hoeft LB 5-8 175 10
Mario Garcia OL-DL 6-1 190 9
Nathan Knoell LB 5-8 150 10
Ben Hornak DE 5-11 177 10
Gavin Zawicki LB 5-8 140 9
Riley Eschmann OL-DL 5-10 160 10
Sully Stanke OL-DL 5-11 225 11
Gerry Crawford OL-DL 5-10 200 11
Russell Genrty OL-Dl 6-0 250 9
Seth Hultman OL-DL 5-8 210 9
Jhaleo Burge OL-DL 5-9 180 9
*Alex Schulz:OL-DL 6-3 300 12
Isaiah Folsom OL-DL 5-6 160 9
Anthony Jenkins OL-DL 5-11 188 9
Bryce Parrish DB 5-7 133 9
Ricky Hopkins OL-DL 5-11 180 9
Kimyron Bonner FB-LB 5-7 200 9
Jaylin Pritchett OL-DL 5-10 188 9
Jeremiah Cochran WR 5-9 135 10
Cristian Galvan OL-DL 5-7 186 9
Adarian Freeman WR 5-11 136 10
Hayden Carranza DB 5-5 120 9
* — denotes returning letterwinners
St. Catherine’s
2018 football roster
Name Position Height Weight Grade
2 *Keenan Carter QB-CB 5-9 165 11
3 *Isaiah Dodd RB-CB 5-6 150
4 *Da’Shaun Brown QB-CB-S 6-1 180 12
5 *TJ Rouse 5-9 150 WR-CB 12
6 *Jarren Hutcherson RB-S 5-7 165 12
7 *Jameer Barker WR-CB 6-0 155 10
9 *Brian Sharp QB-ILB 6-1 190 11
10 *Rashid Poole WR-S 5-11 175 12
11 *Anthony Cable RB-OLB 5-8 170 11
14 Zach Cruz RB-ILB 5-10 150 11
15 *Aundre Hale RB-OLB 5-9 205 11
16 Trenton Payne RB-OLB 5-7 160 10
18 *Anthony Schiro WR-S 5-10 160 11
20 Demarion Cobb RB-OLB 5-9 180 10
21 *Luke Letsch RB-S 6-1 155 12
22 *Jackson Bandkowski RB-ILB 5-8 155 12
23 *Azarien Stephens WB-CB 6-0 155 12
32 *DJ Carter RB-ILB 5-11 250 12
33 *Aleks Haeuser WB-CB 6-0 155 12
40 Marcel Tyler RB-DL 6-2 205 10
44 Kyle Moriarity RB-OLB 5-9 135 10
53 *Adrian Garcia OL-DL 5-10 250 12
54 Adrien Herrington OL-DL 6-0 348 11
55 Gavin Grudhowski RB-ILB 5-7 175 10
56 *CJ Simmons OL-DL 6-2 220 12
57 *Luis Villafane OL-DL 5-9 220 12
60 *Michael DeGuire OL-DL 6-1 310 11
63 Alex Mulder OL-DL 5-10 245 10
64 Reese Kosterman OL-DL 6-0 255 10
66 *Guy Van Dis OL-DL 6-3 265 12
70 *Tim Carthron OL-DL 6-2 290 12
71 *Gavin Moriarity OL-DL 6-0 270 12
* — denotes returning letterwinners
