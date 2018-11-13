2018 Racine Lutheran football roster

Name Position Height Weight Grade

*James Wilson WR-DB 5-11 170 12

*Gabe Brandies C-DE 6-1 235 12

*Tyler Tenner RB-DB 5-9 200 11

*Jaylen Houston RB-LB 5-9 185 11

*Josh Hess QB-DB 6-3 195 12

Aaron Block WR-DB 5-6 140 11

Camdin Jansen QB 5-6 120 9

*Colton Krause QB-DB 5-9 170 12

*Nolan Krause RB-DB 5-10 150 10

Noah Schoff WR-LB 5-10 145 10

*Elijah Solis TE-DE 6-1 205 12

*Tim Nelson OL-LB 5-10 215 10

Terrence Suggs RB-DB 5-9 150 10

*Michael Jacobsen OL-DE 6-2 220 10

*David Voss OL-NT 5-9 240 11

Carter Williams DB 5-7 155 11

*Nathan Zawicki TE-LB 6-0 170 10

Mareno Greco DB 5-11 170 11

Henry Hoeft LB 5-8 175 10

Mario Garcia OL-DL 6-1 190 9

Nathan Knoell LB 5-8 150 10

Ben Hornak DE 5-11 177 10

Gavin Zawicki LB 5-8 140 9

Riley Eschmann OL-DL 5-10 160 10

Sully Stanke OL-DL 5-11 225 11

Gerry Crawford OL-DL 5-10 200 11

Russell Genrty OL-Dl 6-0 250 9

Seth Hultman OL-DL 5-8 210 9

Jhaleo Burge OL-DL 5-9 180 9

*Alex Schulz:OL-DL 6-3 300 12

Isaiah Folsom OL-DL 5-6 160 9

Anthony Jenkins OL-DL 5-11 188 9

Bryce Parrish DB 5-7 133 9

Ricky Hopkins OL-DL 5-11 180 9

Kimyron Bonner FB-LB 5-7 200 9

Jaylin Pritchett OL-DL 5-10 188 9

Jeremiah Cochran WR 5-9 135 10

Cristian Galvan OL-DL 5-7 186 9

Adarian Freeman WR 5-11 136 10

Hayden Carranza DB 5-5 120 9

* — denotes returning letterwinners

St. Catherine’s

2018 football roster

Name Position Height Weight Grade

2 *Keenan Carter QB-CB 5-9 165 11

3 *Isaiah Dodd RB-CB 5-6 150

4 *Da’Shaun Brown QB-CB-S 6-1 180 12

5 *TJ Rouse 5-9 150 WR-CB 12

6 *Jarren Hutcherson RB-S 5-7 165 12

7 *Jameer Barker WR-CB 6-0 155 10

9 *Brian Sharp QB-ILB 6-1 190 11

10 *Rashid Poole WR-S 5-11 175 12

11 *Anthony Cable RB-OLB 5-8 170 11

14 Zach Cruz RB-ILB 5-10 150 11

15 *Aundre Hale RB-OLB 5-9 205 11

16 Trenton Payne RB-OLB 5-7 160 10

18 *Anthony Schiro WR-S 5-10 160 11

20 Demarion Cobb RB-OLB 5-9 180 10

21 *Luke Letsch RB-S 6-1 155 12

22 *Jackson Bandkowski RB-ILB 5-8 155 12

23 *Azarien Stephens WB-CB 6-0 155 12

32 *DJ Carter RB-ILB 5-11 250 12

33 *Aleks Haeuser WB-CB 6-0 155 12

40 Marcel Tyler RB-DL 6-2 205 10

44 Kyle Moriarity RB-OLB 5-9 135 10

53 *Adrian Garcia OL-DL 5-10 250 12

54 Adrien Herrington OL-DL 6-0 348 11

55 Gavin Grudhowski RB-ILB 5-7 175 10

56 *CJ Simmons OL-DL 6-2 220 12

57 *Luis Villafane OL-DL 5-9 220 12

60 *Michael DeGuire OL-DL 6-1 310 11

63 Alex Mulder OL-DL 5-10 245 10

64 Reese Kosterman OL-DL 6-0 255 10

66 *Guy Van Dis OL-DL 6-3 265 12

70 *Tim Carthron OL-DL 6-2 290 12

71 *Gavin Moriarity OL-DL 6-0 270 12

* — denotes returning letterwinners

