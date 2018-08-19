PRESEASON

Saturday's results

Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10

L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15

Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13

Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14

Houston 16, San Francisco 13

Chicago 24, Denver 23

L.A. Chargers 24, Seattle 14

Monday's game

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m. 

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m. 

Friday, Aug. 24

New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m. 

Saturday, Aug. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, noon

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m. 

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m. 

(SATURDAY'S LATE GAME)

Bears 24, Broncos 23

Chicago;0;10;0;14;—;24

Denver;5;15;3;0;—;23

First Quarter

Den—safety, 7:44.

Den—FG McManus 26, 2:59.

Second Quarter

Chi—T.Burton 7 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 14:54.

Den—Freeman 4 run (Heuerman pass from Keenum), 10:27.

Den—Sutton 16 pass from Kelly (McManus kick), 2:26.

Chi—FG Parkey 43, :32.

Third Quarter

Den—FG McManus 35, 8:56.

Fourth Quarter

Chi—Mizzell 2 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 4:38.

Chi—Braunecker 12 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 1:53.

A—75,809.

;Chi;Den

First downs;24;21

Total Net Yards;328;296

Rushes-yards;23-55;27-104

Passing;273;192

Punt Returns;1-3;3-32

Kickoff Returns;4-88;4-72

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-20

Comp-Att-Int;28-42-1;20-33-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-6;4-15

Punts;4-44.0;5-40.2

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;14-149;14-144

Time of Possession;27:34;32:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, Howard 9-32, Nall 4-10, Mizzell 4-10, Trubisky 3-7, Daniel 3-(minus 4). Denver, Lindsay 6-32, Freeman 6-20, P.Lynch 2-18, Booker 4-17, Da.Williams 5-10, Henderson 3-8, Kelly 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 9-14-1-90, Daniel 19-28-0-189. Denver, Keenum 8-13-0-78, Kelly 7-9-0-90, P.Lynch 5-11-0-39.

RECEIVING—Chicago, Mizzell 7-29, T.Burton 4-45, A.Miller 3-33, Gentry 3-25, Fowler 2-46, Wims 2-18, K.White 2-15, M.Brown 1-30, Braunecker 1-12, D.Brown 1-11, Cohen 1-10, Shaheen 1-5. Denver, Sanders 3-27, Heuerman 2-21, Chapman 2-16, Patrick 1-27, Hamilton 1-18, Sutton 1-16, Parker 1-16, Diarse 1-14, Leslie 1-14, Booker 1-10, Da.Williams 1-8, Henderson 1-8, Freeman 1-6, LaCosse 1-6, Janovich 1-2, McKenzie 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Parkey 52.

High school

(FRIDAY'S GAME)

Park 48

Milwaukee Pius XI 14

Pius;0;8;0;6;—;14

Park;21;15;12;0;—;48

First quarter

PARK — Kelley 42 run (McBride kick)

PARK — R. Canady 5 run (McBride kick)

PARK — L. Canady 49 pass from Kelley (McBride kick)

Second quarter

PARK — Kelley 15 run (McBride kick)

PARK — Safety: Thomas tackles Mentor in the end zone

PIUS — Mentor 5 run (Mentor run)

PARK — Folk 8 pass from Kelley (run failed)

Third quarter

PARK — L. Canady 30 pass from Kelley (kick failed)

PARK — Valukas 3 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

PIUS — Zielinski 10 pass from Hill (kick failed)

;Pius;Park

First downs;5;20

Rushes-yards;27-(-7);38-302

Passing yards;99;89

Passes;7-14-1;4-9-0

Punts-avg.;2-17;2-30

Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0

Penalties-yds;4-35;3-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — PIUS: Garner 5-19, Sanders 4-8, Zielinski 2-1, Rios 1-(-1), Hill 6-(-4). Mentor 9-(-30). PARK: R. Canady 11-99, Kelley 6-77, Valukas 4-48, Gamble 1-23, Ross 4-22, White 6-21, Brennan 3-12, Diaz 2-0, Carey 1-0.

PASSING — PIUS: Hill 3-4-0—60, Mentor 3-6-1—37, Bunzel 1-4-0—2. PARR: Kelley 4-6-0—89, Calukas 0-3-0.

RECEIVING — PIUS: Benzel 3-78, Garner 3-11, Zielinski 1-10. PARK: L. Canady 2-79, Folk 1-8, Gamble 1-2.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments