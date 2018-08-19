PRESEASON
Saturday's results
Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10
L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15
Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13
Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14
Houston 16, San Francisco 13
Chicago 24, Denver 23
L.A. Chargers 24, Seattle 14
Monday's game
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 23
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 24
New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Kansas City at Chicago, noon
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.
(SATURDAY'S LATE GAME)
Bears 24, Broncos 23
Chicago;0;10;0;14;—;24
Denver;5;15;3;0;—;23
First Quarter
Den—safety, 7:44.
Den—FG McManus 26, 2:59.
Second Quarter
Chi—T.Burton 7 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 14:54.
Den—Freeman 4 run (Heuerman pass from Keenum), 10:27.
Den—Sutton 16 pass from Kelly (McManus kick), 2:26.
Chi—FG Parkey 43, :32.
Third Quarter
Den—FG McManus 35, 8:56.
Fourth Quarter
Chi—Mizzell 2 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 4:38.
Chi—Braunecker 12 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 1:53.
A—75,809.
;Chi;Den
First downs;24;21
Total Net Yards;328;296
Rushes-yards;23-55;27-104
Passing;273;192
Punt Returns;1-3;3-32
Kickoff Returns;4-88;4-72
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-20
Comp-Att-Int;28-42-1;20-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-6;4-15
Punts;4-44.0;5-40.2
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;14-149;14-144
Time of Possession;27:34;32:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Howard 9-32, Nall 4-10, Mizzell 4-10, Trubisky 3-7, Daniel 3-(minus 4). Denver, Lindsay 6-32, Freeman 6-20, P.Lynch 2-18, Booker 4-17, Da.Williams 5-10, Henderson 3-8, Kelly 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 9-14-1-90, Daniel 19-28-0-189. Denver, Keenum 8-13-0-78, Kelly 7-9-0-90, P.Lynch 5-11-0-39.
RECEIVING—Chicago, Mizzell 7-29, T.Burton 4-45, A.Miller 3-33, Gentry 3-25, Fowler 2-46, Wims 2-18, K.White 2-15, M.Brown 1-30, Braunecker 1-12, D.Brown 1-11, Cohen 1-10, Shaheen 1-5. Denver, Sanders 3-27, Heuerman 2-21, Chapman 2-16, Patrick 1-27, Hamilton 1-18, Sutton 1-16, Parker 1-16, Diarse 1-14, Leslie 1-14, Booker 1-10, Da.Williams 1-8, Henderson 1-8, Freeman 1-6, LaCosse 1-6, Janovich 1-2, McKenzie 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Parkey 52.
High school
(FRIDAY'S GAME)
Park 48
Milwaukee Pius XI 14
Pius;0;8;0;6;—;14
Park;21;15;12;0;—;48
First quarter
PARK — Kelley 42 run (McBride kick)
PARK — R. Canady 5 run (McBride kick)
PARK — L. Canady 49 pass from Kelley (McBride kick)
Second quarter
PARK — Kelley 15 run (McBride kick)
PARK — Safety: Thomas tackles Mentor in the end zone
PIUS — Mentor 5 run (Mentor run)
PARK — Folk 8 pass from Kelley (run failed)
Third quarter
PARK — L. Canady 30 pass from Kelley (kick failed)
PARK — Valukas 3 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
PIUS — Zielinski 10 pass from Hill (kick failed)
;Pius;Park
First downs;5;20
Rushes-yards;27-(-7);38-302
Passing yards;99;89
Passes;7-14-1;4-9-0
Punts-avg.;2-17;2-30
Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0
Penalties-yds;4-35;3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — PIUS: Garner 5-19, Sanders 4-8, Zielinski 2-1, Rios 1-(-1), Hill 6-(-4). Mentor 9-(-30). PARK: R. Canady 11-99, Kelley 6-77, Valukas 4-48, Gamble 1-23, Ross 4-22, White 6-21, Brennan 3-12, Diaz 2-0, Carey 1-0.
PASSING — PIUS: Hill 3-4-0—60, Mentor 3-6-1—37, Bunzel 1-4-0—2. PARR: Kelley 4-6-0—89, Calukas 0-3-0.
RECEIVING — PIUS: Benzel 3-78, Garner 3-11, Zielinski 1-10. PARK: L. Canady 2-79, Folk 1-8, Gamble 1-2.
