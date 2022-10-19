Football poll for Oct. 20

AP state poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
;Large Division
;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Waunakee;(8) 9-0 98 1
2. Bay Port;(2) 9-0 92 2
3. Kimberly;8-1 75 3
4. Onalaska;9-0 70 4
5. Mukwonago;8-1 61 5
6. Neenah;8-1 50 6
7. Muskego;8-1 41 7
8. Verona;8-1 29 10
9. West De Pere;7-1 11 8
10. Sun Prairie East;7-2 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Menasha 7. Hartland Arrowhead 4. Appleton North 2. Brookfield Central 1.
;Medium Division
;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Catholic Memorial;(10) 9-0 100 1
2. Mayville;9-0 88 2
3. Columbus;9-0 74 3
4. Monroe;9-0 70 4
5. Little Chute;9-0 59 5
6. Ellsworth;8-1 47 6
7. West Salem;8-1 45 7
8. Freedom;8-1 27 8
9. St. Catherine’s;8-1 21 9
10. Northwestern;9-0 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Lutheran 7. Two Rivers 1. Lodi 1.
;Small Division
;School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Regis;(8) 9-0 97 3
2. St. Mary’s Springs;(1) 8-1 85 1
3. Aquinas;(1) 8-1 77 2
4. Coleman;9-0 72 5
5. Darlington;8-1 54 6
6. Cashton;9-0 48 7
7. Edgar;8-1 30 8
(tie) Colby;8-1 30 4
9. St. Joseph;9-0 18 9
10. Mondovi;8-1 12 10
Others receiving votes: Bangor 7. Marshall 7. Pepin/Alma 5. Belleville 5. Markesan 2. Shiocton 1.<