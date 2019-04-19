The Atlanta Falcons signed Ra’Shede Hageman to a one-year deal on Friday, giving a second chance to the defensive tackle the team released in 2017 after he was charged with domestic violence.
Hageman, 28, was a second-round pick from Minnesota in 2014. He started a combined 16 games in 2015 and 2016. He has been out of the league since his release by the Falcons following an incident with his girlfriend in 2016.
If he makes the roster, Hageman will be suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season for a violation of the substance abuse policy following a recent DWI arrest.
NINERS: Jimmy Garoppolo has resumed throwing and taking drop backs as he rehabilitates from a major knee injury that derailed his first full season as San Francisco’s starting quarterback.
The process of coming back is going smoothly and Garoppolo hopes to be able to take part in seven-on-seven drills when the 49ers begin OTAs next month and be fully cleared by the time training camp starts in late July.
Once the season begins Sept. 8 in the opener at Tampa Bay, Garoppolo believes the only difference will be the brace he will wear on his surgically repaired left knee.
Garoppolo said he doesn’t believe the brace will impact his mobility a bit since the new ones are so lightweight that it’s almost “like you’re not wearing anything sometimes.”
The 49ers are counting on Garoppolo being back to the player he was when they acquired him during the 2017 season from New England and he won his first five starts with the team to end that season.
He was rewarded with a five-year, $137.5 million contract that offseason to be San Francisco’s franchise quarterback only to go down with the season-ending ACL injury in a Week 3 loss at Kansas City last season.
JAGUARS: Coach Doug Marrone has no plans to punish running back Leonard Fournette following his arrest for driving with a suspended license.
Fournette was arrested last Thursday and spent less than 30 minutes in the Duval County Jail. He paid a $1,508 bond. Fournette was pulled over after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputy clocked him driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to a police report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.