Football for Nov. 30
Football for Nov. 30

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 1 0 .909 300 117

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188

N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 198 258

Miami 2 9 0 .182 163 346

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249

Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 244 226

Tennessee 6 5 0 .545 245 217

Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 209 264

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 9 2 0 .818 386 202

Pittsburgh 6 5 0 .545 216 212

Cleveland 5 6 0 .455 233 252

Cincinnati 0 11 0 .000 157 292

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256

Oakland 6 5 0 .545 228 284

L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218

Denver 3 8 0 .273 175 217

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236

Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 243 247

N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 217 308

Washington 2 9 0 .182 144 269

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248

Carolina 5 6 0 .455 259 291

Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 312 335

Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 258 242

Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205

Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208

Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 10 1 0 .909 332 163

Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263

L.A. Rams 6 5 0 .545 249 243

Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317

y-clinched division

Thursday’s results

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15

New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18

Sunday’s games

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, noon

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Carolina, noon

San Francisco at Baltimore, noon

Philadelphia at Miami, noon

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s games

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

(THURSDAY’S GAMES)

BILLS 26, COWBOYS 15

Buffalo 0 13 10 3 — 26

Dallas 7 0 0 8 — 15

First Quarter

Dal—Witten 8 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:34.

Second Quarter

Buf—Beasley 25 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 8:01.

Buf—Singletary 28 pass from Brown (kick failed), 1:52.

Third Quarter

Buf—FG Hauschka 41, 10:47.

Buf—Allen 15 run (Hauschka kick), 3:37.

Fourth Quarter

Buf—FG Hauschka 26, 8:20.

Dal—Bryant 15 pass from Prescott (Witten pass from Prescott), 4:01.

A—90,445.

Buf Dal

First downs 22 32

Total Net Yards 356 426

Rushes-yards 34-124 19-103

Passing 232 323

Punt Returns 0-0 0-0

Kickoff Returns 3-56 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 20-25-0 32-49-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 4-27 4-32

Punts 3-42.0 2-40.5

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1

Penalties-Yards 7-53 5-66

Time of Possession 33:18 26:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Buffalo, Singletary 14-63, Allen 10-43, Gore 9-11, Foster 1-7. Dallas, Elliott 12-71, Prescott 4-25, Pollard 3-7.

PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 19-24-0-231, Brown 1-1-0-28. Dallas, Prescott 32-49-1-355.

RECEIVING—Buffalo, Beasley 6-110, Singletary 3-38, McKenzie 3-34, Brown 3-26, Knox 3-17, Foster 1-20, Gore 1-14. Dallas, Cooper 8-85, Elliott 7-66, Witten 6-42, Gallup 3-63, Cobb 3-53, Austin 2-22, Jarwin 2-9, Bryant 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Buffalo, Hauschka 50. Dallas, Maher 47.

SAINTS 26, FALCONS 18

New Orleans 7 10 3 6 — 26

Atlanta 0 9 0 9 — 18

First Quarter

NO—T.Hill 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:07.

Second Quarter

Atl—Graham 18 pass from Ryan (kick failed), 12:35.

NO—FG Lutz 22, 9:05.

NO—T.Hill 30 run (Lutz kick), 1:53.

Atl—FG Koo 45, :03.

Third Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 47, 5:54.

Fourth Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 42, 10:14.

NO—FG Lutz 45, 6:27.

Atl—Gage 13 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 3:26.

Atl—FG Koo 43, 1:56.

A—71,993.

NO Atl

First downs 14 27

Total Net Yards 279 348

Rushes-yards 18-95 26-89

Passing 184 259

Punt Returns 1-0 2-0

Kickoff Returns 3-38 2-76

Interceptions Ret. 2-47 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 18-31-0 35-50-2

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 9-53

Punts 4-48.5 3-29.0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards 9-121 4-18

Time of Possession 24:23 35:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New Orleans, Kamara 11-61, T.Hill 2-33, Murray 4-2, Brees 1-(minus 1). Atlanta, Freeman 17-51, Ryan 3-21, B.Hill 4-13, K.Smith 2-4.

PASSING—New Orleans, Brees 18-30-0-184, T.Hill 0-1-0-0. Atlanta, Ryan 35-50-2-312.

RECEIVING—New Orleans, Thomas 6-48, Kamara 4-23, Cook 3-85, T.Smith 2-14, T.Hill 2-12, J.Hill 1-2. Atlanta, Ridley 8-91, Blake 6-57, Gage 5-52, Graham 4-41, Freeman 4-13, Hardy 3-28, B.Hill 3-24, Barner 2-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Atlanta, Koo 42.

