Football for Nov. 30

NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 1 0 .909 300 117
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 198 258
Miami 2 9 0 .182 163 346
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 244 226
Tennessee 6 5 0 .545 245 217
Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 209 264
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 9 2 0 .818 386 202
Pittsburgh 6 5 0 .545 216 212
Cleveland 5 6 0 .455 233 252
Cincinnati 0 11 0 .000 157 292
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256
Oakland 6 5 0 .545 228 284
L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218
Denver 3 8 0 .273 175 217
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 243 247
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 217 308
Washington 2 9 0 .182 144 269
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 259 291
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 312 335
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 258 242
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205
Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 10 1 0 .909 332 163
Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263
L.A. Rams 6 5 0 .545 249 243
Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317
y-clinched division
Thursday’s results
Chicago 24, Detroit 20
Buffalo 26, Dallas 15
New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18
Sunday’s games
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, noon
Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon
Washington at Carolina, noon
San Francisco at Baltimore, noon
Philadelphia at Miami, noon
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s games
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
(THURSDAY’S GAMES)
BILLS 26, COWBOYS 15
Buffalo 0 13 10 3 — 26
Dallas 7 0 0 8 — 15
First Quarter
Dal—Witten 8 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:34.
Second Quarter
Buf—Beasley 25 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 8:01.
Buf—Singletary 28 pass from Brown (kick failed), 1:52.
Third Quarter
Buf—FG Hauschka 41, 10:47.
Buf—Allen 15 run (Hauschka kick), 3:37.
Fourth Quarter
Buf—FG Hauschka 26, 8:20.
Dal—Bryant 15 pass from Prescott (Witten pass from Prescott), 4:01.
A—90,445.
Buf Dal
First downs 22 32
Total Net Yards 356 426
Rushes-yards 34-124 19-103
Passing 232 323
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-56 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-25-0 32-49-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-27 4-32
Punts 3-42.0 2-40.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 7-53 5-66
Time of Possession 33:18 26:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Buffalo, Singletary 14-63, Allen 10-43, Gore 9-11, Foster 1-7. Dallas, Elliott 12-71, Prescott 4-25, Pollard 3-7.
PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 19-24-0-231, Brown 1-1-0-28. Dallas, Prescott 32-49-1-355.
RECEIVING—Buffalo, Beasley 6-110, Singletary 3-38, McKenzie 3-34, Brown 3-26, Knox 3-17, Foster 1-20, Gore 1-14. Dallas, Cooper 8-85, Elliott 7-66, Witten 6-42, Gallup 3-63, Cobb 3-53, Austin 2-22, Jarwin 2-9, Bryant 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Buffalo, Hauschka 50. Dallas, Maher 47.
SAINTS 26, FALCONS 18
New Orleans 7 10 3 6 — 26
Atlanta 0 9 0 9 — 18
First Quarter
NO—T.Hill 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:07.
Second Quarter
Atl—Graham 18 pass from Ryan (kick failed), 12:35.
NO—FG Lutz 22, 9:05.
NO—T.Hill 30 run (Lutz kick), 1:53.
Atl—FG Koo 45, :03.
Third Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 47, 5:54.
Fourth Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 42, 10:14.
NO—FG Lutz 45, 6:27.
Atl—Gage 13 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 3:26.
Atl—FG Koo 43, 1:56.
A—71,993.
NO Atl
First downs 14 27
Total Net Yards 279 348
Rushes-yards 18-95 26-89
Passing 184 259
Punt Returns 1-0 2-0
Kickoff Returns 3-38 2-76
Interceptions Ret. 2-47 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-31-0 35-50-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 9-53
Punts 4-48.5 3-29.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 9-121 4-18
Time of Possession 24:23 35:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New Orleans, Kamara 11-61, T.Hill 2-33, Murray 4-2, Brees 1-(minus 1). Atlanta, Freeman 17-51, Ryan 3-21, B.Hill 4-13, K.Smith 2-4.
PASSING—New Orleans, Brees 18-30-0-184, T.Hill 0-1-0-0. Atlanta, Ryan 35-50-2-312.
RECEIVING—New Orleans, Thomas 6-48, Kamara 4-23, Cook 3-85, T.Smith 2-14, T.Hill 2-12, J.Hill 1-2. Atlanta, Ridley 8-91, Blake 6-57, Gage 5-52, Graham 4-41, Freeman 4-13, Hardy 3-28, B.Hill 3-24, Barner 2-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Atlanta, Koo 42.