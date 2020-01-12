Football for Jan. 13
Football for Jan. 13

PLAYOFFS

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday's results

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10

Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12

Sunday's results

Kansas City 51, Houston 31

Seattle at Green Bay, late

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Tennessee at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle-Green Bay winner at San Francisco, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

CHIEFS 51, TEXANS 31

Houston;21;3;7;0;—;31

Kansas City;0;28;13;10;—;51

First Quarter

Hou—Stills 54 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 11:59.

Hou—L.Johnson 10 blocked punt return (Fairbairn kick), 10:06.

Hou—Fells 4 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:21.

Second Quarter

Hou—FG Fairbairn 31, 10:54.

KC—D.Williams 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:55.

KC—Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:05.

KC—Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:31.

KC—Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :44.

Third Quarter

KC—D.Williams 1 run (kick failed), 11:24.

KC—D.Williams 5 run (Butker kick), 4:39.

Hou—Watson 5 run (Fairbairn kick), :24.

Fourth Quarter

KC—Bell 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:52.

KC—FG Butker 24, 8:06.

A—73,503.

;Hou;KC

First downs;23;29

Total Net Yards;442;434

Rushes-yards;21-94;21-118

Passing;348;316

Punt Returns;1-11;2-1

Kickoff Returns;3-51;6-142

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;31-52-0;23-35-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-40;1-5

Punts;3-45.7;4-30.8

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-1

Penalties-Yards;7-87;4-37

Time of Possession;34:35;25:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Houston, Hyde 13-44, Watson 6-37, D.Johnson 1-11, Reid 1-2. Kansas City, Mahomes 7-53, D.Williams 12-47, Watkins 1-14, Hill 1-4.

PASSING—Houston, Watson 31-52-0-388. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-35-0-321.

RECEIVING—Houston, Hopkins 9-118, Fuller 5-89, D.Johnson 5-23, Stills 3-80, Fells 3-22, Hyde 3-18, Carter 1-17, Jones 1-14, Thomas 1-7. Kansas City, Kelce 10-134, Hill 3-41, Watkins 2-76, D.Williams 2-21, Hardman 2-19, Bell 2-15, Yelder 1-11, Robinson 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Houston, Fairbairn 51.

(SATURDAY'S GAMES)

TITANS 28, RAVENS 12

Tennessee;7;7;14;0;—;28

Baltimore;0;6;0;6;—;12

First Quarter

Ten—Jo.Smith 12 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 3:36.

Second Quarter

Ten—Raymond 45 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 14:45.

Bal—FG Tucker 49, 5:52.

Bal—FG Tucker 22, :00.

Third Quarter

Ten—C.Davis 3 pass from Henry (Joseph kick), 6:54.

Ten—Tannehill 1 run (Joseph kick), 4:16.

Fourth Quarter

Bal—H.Hurst 15 pass from L.Jackson (pass failed), 11:04.

A—71,254.

;Ten;Bal

First downs;15;29

Total Net Yards;300;530

Rushes-yards;37-217;29-185

Passing;83;345

Punt Returns;0-0;0-0

Kickoff Returns;2-27;3-71

Interceptions Ret.;2-34;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;8-15-0;31-59-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;4-20

Punts;6-52.5;1-44.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;5-20;7-56

Time of Possession;27:54;32:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tennessee, Henry 30-195, Tannehill 6-13, A.Brown 1-9. Baltimore, Jackson 20-143, Ingram 6-22, Edwards 3-20.

PASSING—Tennessee, Tannehill 7-14-0-88, Henry 1-1-0-3. Baltimore, Jackson 31-59-2-365.

RECEIVING—Tennessee, J.Smith 2-12, Henry 2-7, Raymond 1-45, Pruitt 1-15, A.Brown 1-9, C.Davis 1-3. Baltimore, M.Brown 7-126, Snead 6-56, H.Hurst 4-53, Andrews 4-39, Hill 4-26, Boykin 3-26, Roberts 2-30, Ingram 1-9.

49ERS 27, VIKINGS 10

Minnesota;7;3;0;0;—;10

San Francisco;7;7;10;3;—;27

First Quarter

SF—Bourne 3 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:30.

Min—Diggs 41 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:23.

Second Quarter

SF—Coleman 1 run (Gould kick), 7:10.

Min—FG Bailey 39, :31.

Third Quarter

SF—FG Gould 35, 10:42.

SF—Coleman 2 run (Gould kick), 4:54.

Fourth Quarter

SF—FG Gould 21, 14:13.

A—71,649.

;Min;SF

First downs;7;21

Total Net Yards;147;308

Rushes-yards;10-21;47-186

Passing;126;122

Punt Returns;2-0;3-23

Kickoff Returns;5-148;1-22

Interceptions Ret.;1-4;1-13

Comp-Att-Int;21-29-1;11-19-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;6-46;2-9

Punts;6-48.3;4-46.5

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;1-15;5-38

Time of Possession;21:33;38:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 9-18, Mattison 1-3. San Francisco, Coleman 22-105, Mostert 12-58, Breida 8-17, Samuel 1-6, Garoppolo 4-0.

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 21-29-1-172. San Francisco, Garoppolo 11-19-1-131.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Cook 6-8, Thielen 5-50, I.Smith 3-39, Diggs 2-57, Rudolph 2-4, Abdullah 1-7, Conklin 1-5, Bradbury 1-2. San Francisco, Samuel 3-42, Bourne 3-40, Kittle 3-16, Sanders 2-33.

