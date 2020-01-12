Football for Jan. 13

PLAYOFFS
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday's results
San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10
Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12
Sunday's results
Kansas City 51, Houston 31
Seattle at Green Bay, late
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Tennessee at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle-Green Bay winner at San Francisco, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
CHIEFS 51, TEXANS 31
Houston;21;3;7;0;—;31
Kansas City;0;28;13;10;—;51
First Quarter
Hou—Stills 54 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 11:59.
Hou—L.Johnson 10 blocked punt return (Fairbairn kick), 10:06.
Hou—Fells 4 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:21.
Second Quarter
Hou—FG Fairbairn 31, 10:54.
KC—D.Williams 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:55.
KC—Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:05.
KC—Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:31.
KC—Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :44.
Third Quarter
KC—D.Williams 1 run (kick failed), 11:24.
KC—D.Williams 5 run (Butker kick), 4:39.
Hou—Watson 5 run (Fairbairn kick), :24.
Fourth Quarter
KC—Bell 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:52.
KC—FG Butker 24, 8:06.
A—73,503.
;Hou;KC
First downs;23;29
Total Net Yards;442;434
Rushes-yards;21-94;21-118
Passing;348;316
Punt Returns;1-11;2-1
Kickoff Returns;3-51;6-142
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;31-52-0;23-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-40;1-5
Punts;3-45.7;4-30.8
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-1
Penalties-Yards;7-87;4-37
Time of Possession;34:35;25:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Houston, Hyde 13-44, Watson 6-37, D.Johnson 1-11, Reid 1-2. Kansas City, Mahomes 7-53, D.Williams 12-47, Watkins 1-14, Hill 1-4.
PASSING—Houston, Watson 31-52-0-388. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-35-0-321.
RECEIVING—Houston, Hopkins 9-118, Fuller 5-89, D.Johnson 5-23, Stills 3-80, Fells 3-22, Hyde 3-18, Carter 1-17, Jones 1-14, Thomas 1-7. Kansas City, Kelce 10-134, Hill 3-41, Watkins 2-76, D.Williams 2-21, Hardman 2-19, Bell 2-15, Yelder 1-11, Robinson 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Houston, Fairbairn 51.
(SATURDAY'S GAMES)
TITANS 28, RAVENS 12
Tennessee;7;7;14;0;—;28
Baltimore;0;6;0;6;—;12
First Quarter
Ten—Jo.Smith 12 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 3:36.
Second Quarter
Ten—Raymond 45 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 14:45.
Bal—FG Tucker 49, 5:52.
Bal—FG Tucker 22, :00.
Third Quarter
Ten—C.Davis 3 pass from Henry (Joseph kick), 6:54.
Ten—Tannehill 1 run (Joseph kick), 4:16.
Fourth Quarter
Bal—H.Hurst 15 pass from L.Jackson (pass failed), 11:04.
A—71,254.
;Ten;Bal
First downs;15;29
Total Net Yards;300;530
Rushes-yards;37-217;29-185
Passing;83;345
Punt Returns;0-0;0-0
Kickoff Returns;2-27;3-71
Interceptions Ret.;2-34;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;8-15-0;31-59-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;4-20
Punts;6-52.5;1-44.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;5-20;7-56
Time of Possession;27:54;32:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Tennessee, Henry 30-195, Tannehill 6-13, A.Brown 1-9. Baltimore, Jackson 20-143, Ingram 6-22, Edwards 3-20.
PASSING—Tennessee, Tannehill 7-14-0-88, Henry 1-1-0-3. Baltimore, Jackson 31-59-2-365.
RECEIVING—Tennessee, J.Smith 2-12, Henry 2-7, Raymond 1-45, Pruitt 1-15, A.Brown 1-9, C.Davis 1-3. Baltimore, M.Brown 7-126, Snead 6-56, H.Hurst 4-53, Andrews 4-39, Hill 4-26, Boykin 3-26, Roberts 2-30, Ingram 1-9.
49ERS 27, VIKINGS 10
Minnesota;7;3;0;0;—;10
San Francisco;7;7;10;3;—;27
First Quarter
SF—Bourne 3 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:30.
Min—Diggs 41 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:23.
Second Quarter
SF—Coleman 1 run (Gould kick), 7:10.
Min—FG Bailey 39, :31.
Third Quarter
SF—FG Gould 35, 10:42.
SF—Coleman 2 run (Gould kick), 4:54.
Fourth Quarter
SF—FG Gould 21, 14:13.
A—71,649.
;Min;SF
First downs;7;21
Total Net Yards;147;308
Rushes-yards;10-21;47-186
Passing;126;122
Punt Returns;2-0;3-23
Kickoff Returns;5-148;1-22
Interceptions Ret.;1-4;1-13
Comp-Att-Int;21-29-1;11-19-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;6-46;2-9
Punts;6-48.3;4-46.5
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;1-15;5-38
Time of Possession;21:33;38:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 9-18, Mattison 1-3. San Francisco, Coleman 22-105, Mostert 12-58, Breida 8-17, Samuel 1-6, Garoppolo 4-0.
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 21-29-1-172. San Francisco, Garoppolo 11-19-1-131.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Cook 6-8, Thielen 5-50, I.Smith 3-39, Diggs 2-57, Rudolph 2-4, Abdullah 1-7, Conklin 1-5, Bradbury 1-2. San Francisco, Samuel 3-42, Bourne 3-40, Kittle 3-16, Sanders 2-33.