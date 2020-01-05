Football for Jan. 6

PLAYOFFS
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday results
Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT
Tennessee 20, New England 13<
Sunday's results
Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT
Seattle at Philadelphia, late
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
VIKINGS 26, SAINTS 20
Minnesota;3;10;7;0;6;—;26
New Orleans;3;7;0;10;0;—;20
First Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 29, 9:52.
Min—FG Bailey 43, 4:05.
Second Quarter
NO—Kamara 4 run (Lutz kick), 9:18.
Min—FG Bailey 21, 2:54.
Min—D.Cook 5 run (Bailey kick), :23.
Third Quarter
Min—D.Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 3:23.
Fourth Quarter
NO—T.Hill 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:31.
NO—FG Lutz 49, :02.
First Overtime
Min—Rudolph 4 pass from Cousins, 10:40.
A—73,038.
;Min;NO
First downs;22;19
Total Net Yards;362;324
Rushes-yards;40-136;17-97
Passing;226;227
Punt Returns;2-17;4-44
Kickoff Returns;1-3;5-148
Interceptions Ret.;1-30;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;19-31-0;27-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-16;3-31
Punts;6-49.7;5-45.8
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;4-26;6-52
Time of Possession;36:56;27:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 28-94, Mattison 5-20, Abdullah 1-9, Diggs 2-8, Ham 1-3, Thielen 1-3, Cousins 2-(minus 1). New Orleans, T.Hill 4-50, Murray 5-21, Kamara 7-21, Brees 1-5.
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 19-31-0-242. New Orleans, Brees 26-33-1-208, T.Hill 1-1-0-50.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Thielen 7-129, Rudolph 4-31, Cook 3-36, Diggs 2-19, O.Johnson 2-17, Mattison 1-10. New Orleans, Kamara 8-34, Thomas 7-70, Cook 5-54, T.Hill 2-25, J.Hill 2-3, Harris 1-50, Ginn 1-18, Murray 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Orleans, Lutz 43.
(SATURDAY'S GAMES)
TEXANS 22, BILLS 19
Buffalo;7;6;3;3;0;—;19
Houston;0;0;8;11;3;—;22
First Quarter
Buf—Allen 16 pass from Brown (Hauschka kick), 11:41.
Second Quarter
Buf—FG Hauschka 40, 10:47.
Buf—FG Hauschka 40, :04.
Third Quarter
Buf—FG Hauschka 38, 6:02.
Hou—Watson 20 run (Watson run), 1:33.
Fourth Quarter
Hou—FG Fairbairn 41, 10:55.
Hou—C.Hyde 5 pass from Watson (Hopkins pass from Watson), 4:37.
Buf—FG Hauschka 47, :05.
First Overtime
Hou—FG Fairbairn 28, 3:20.
;Buf;Hou
First downs;24;19
Total Net Yards;425;360
Rushes-yards;30-172;33-141
Passing;253;219
Punt Returns;1-8;1-11
Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-15
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;25-48-0;20-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-27;7-28
Punts;4-44.8;5-43.2
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-1
Penalties-Yards;7-64;4-20
Time of Possession;35:15;36:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Buffalo, Allen 9-92, Singletary 13-58, Gore 8-22. Houston, Watson 14-55, Hyde 16-48, D.Johnson 3-38.
PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 24-46-0-264, Brown 1-1-0-16, Bojorquez 0-1-0-0. Houston, Watson 20-25-0-247.
RECEIVING—Buffalo, Singletary 6-76, Brown 4-50, Williams 4-49, Beasley 4-44, McKenzie 4-23, Allen 1-16, Knox 1-14, Smith 1-8. Houston, Hopkins 6-90, Stills 4-46, Fells 4-37, D.Johnson 3-30, Jones 1-34, Carter 1-5, Hyde 1-5.
TITANS 20, PATRIOTS 13
Tennessee;7;7;0;6;—;20
New England;3;10;0;0;—;13
First Quarter
NE—FG Folk 36, 12:37.
Ten—Firkser 12 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 5:39.
Second Quarter
NE—Edelman 5 run (Folk kick), 14:57.
NE—FG Folk 21, 2:16.
Ten—Henry 1 run (Joseph kick), :35.
Fourth Quarter
Ten—Ryan 9 interception return (run failed), :09.
A—65,878.
;Ten;NE
First downs;19;18
Total Net Yards;272;307
Rushes-yards;40-201;22-98
Passing;71;209
Punt Returns;0-0;1-23
Kickoff Returns;2-40;1-10
Interceptions Ret.;1-9;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;9-16-1;20-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-5;0-0
Punts;6-45.8;5-46.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;2-1
Penalties-Yards;5-25;3-28
Time of Possession;31:09;28:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Tennessee, Henry 34-182, Tannehill 4-11, Lewis 2-8. New England, Michel 14-61, White 1-14, Edelman 2-12, Harry 1-7, Burkhead 3-4, Roberts 1-0.
PASSING—Tennessee, Tannehill 8-15-1-72, Mariota 1-1-0-4. New England, Brady 20-37-1-209.
RECEIVING—Tennessee, Firkser 2-23, Pruitt 2-4, Henry 1-22, J.Smith 1-9, Lewis 1-8, Sharpe 1-6, A.Brown 1-4. New England, White 5-62, Watson 3-38, Burkhead 3-32, Edelman 3-30, Harry 2-21, Michel 2-9, Sanu 1-11, Dorsett 1-6.