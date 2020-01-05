Football for Jan. 6
PLAYOFFS

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday results

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13<

Sunday's results

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle at Philadelphia, late

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS) 

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX) 

VIKINGS 26, SAINTS 20

Minnesota;3;10;7;0;6;—;26

New Orleans;3;7;0;10;0;—;20

First Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 29, 9:52.

Min—FG Bailey 43, 4:05.

Second Quarter

NO—Kamara 4 run (Lutz kick), 9:18.

Min—FG Bailey 21, 2:54.

Min—D.Cook 5 run (Bailey kick), :23.

Third Quarter

Min—D.Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 3:23.

Fourth Quarter

NO—T.Hill 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:31.

NO—FG Lutz 49, :02.

First Overtime

Min—Rudolph 4 pass from Cousins, 10:40.

A—73,038.

;Min;NO

First downs;22;19

Total Net Yards;362;324

Rushes-yards;40-136;17-97

Passing;226;227

Punt Returns;2-17;4-44

Kickoff Returns;1-3;5-148

Interceptions Ret.;1-30;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;19-31-0;27-34-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-16;3-31

Punts;6-49.7;5-45.8

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;4-26;6-52

Time of Possession;36:56;27:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 28-94, Mattison 5-20, Abdullah 1-9, Diggs 2-8, Ham 1-3, Thielen 1-3, Cousins 2-(minus 1). New Orleans, T.Hill 4-50, Murray 5-21, Kamara 7-21, Brees 1-5.

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 19-31-0-242. New Orleans, Brees 26-33-1-208, T.Hill 1-1-0-50.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Thielen 7-129, Rudolph 4-31, Cook 3-36, Diggs 2-19, O.Johnson 2-17, Mattison 1-10. New Orleans, Kamara 8-34, Thomas 7-70, Cook 5-54, T.Hill 2-25, J.Hill 2-3, Harris 1-50, Ginn 1-18, Murray 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Orleans, Lutz 43.

(SATURDAY'S GAMES)

TEXANS 22, BILLS 19

Buffalo;7;6;3;3;0;—;19

Houston;0;0;8;11;3;—;22

First Quarter

Buf—Allen 16 pass from Brown (Hauschka kick), 11:41.

Second Quarter

Buf—FG Hauschka 40, 10:47.

Buf—FG Hauschka 40, :04.

Third Quarter

Buf—FG Hauschka 38, 6:02.

Hou—Watson 20 run (Watson run), 1:33.

Fourth Quarter

Hou—FG Fairbairn 41, 10:55.

Hou—C.Hyde 5 pass from Watson (Hopkins pass from Watson), 4:37.

Buf—FG Hauschka 47, :05.

First Overtime

Hou—FG Fairbairn 28, 3:20.

;Buf;Hou

First downs;24;19

Total Net Yards;425;360

Rushes-yards;30-172;33-141

Passing;253;219

Punt Returns;1-8;1-11

Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-15

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;25-48-0;20-25-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-27;7-28

Punts;4-44.8;5-43.2

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-1

Penalties-Yards;7-64;4-20

Time of Possession;35:15;36:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Buffalo, Allen 9-92, Singletary 13-58, Gore 8-22. Houston, Watson 14-55, Hyde 16-48, D.Johnson 3-38.

PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 24-46-0-264, Brown 1-1-0-16, Bojorquez 0-1-0-0. Houston, Watson 20-25-0-247.

RECEIVING—Buffalo, Singletary 6-76, Brown 4-50, Williams 4-49, Beasley 4-44, McKenzie 4-23, Allen 1-16, Knox 1-14, Smith 1-8. Houston, Hopkins 6-90, Stills 4-46, Fells 4-37, D.Johnson 3-30, Jones 1-34, Carter 1-5, Hyde 1-5.

TITANS 20, PATRIOTS 13

Tennessee;7;7;0;6;—;20

New England;3;10;0;0;—;13

First Quarter

NE—FG Folk 36, 12:37.

Ten—Firkser 12 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 5:39.

Second Quarter

NE—Edelman 5 run (Folk kick), 14:57.

NE—FG Folk 21, 2:16.

Ten—Henry 1 run (Joseph kick), :35.

Fourth Quarter

Ten—Ryan 9 interception return (run failed), :09.

A—65,878.

;Ten;NE

First downs;19;18

Total Net Yards;272;307

Rushes-yards;40-201;22-98

Passing;71;209

Punt Returns;0-0;1-23

Kickoff Returns;2-40;1-10

Interceptions Ret.;1-9;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;9-16-1;20-37-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-5;0-0

Punts;6-45.8;5-46.0

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;2-1

Penalties-Yards;5-25;3-28

Time of Possession;31:09;28:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tennessee, Henry 34-182, Tannehill 4-11, Lewis 2-8. New England, Michel 14-61, White 1-14, Edelman 2-12, Harry 1-7, Burkhead 3-4, Roberts 1-0.

PASSING—Tennessee, Tannehill 8-15-1-72, Mariota 1-1-0-4. New England, Brady 20-37-1-209.

RECEIVING—Tennessee, Firkser 2-23, Pruitt 2-4, Henry 1-22, J.Smith 1-9, Lewis 1-8, Sharpe 1-6, A.Brown 1-4. New England, White 5-62, Watson 3-38, Burkhead 3-32, Edelman 3-30, Harry 2-21, Michel 2-9, Sanu 1-11, Dorsett 1-6.

