Foorball: Ex-Brown Thomas getting the competitive juices flowing again

“After the show aired, I had like 150 text messages, which was cool. And everyone’s like, ‘You did awesome. That firefighter was such a great competitor,’” Thomas said. “I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, it’s true he was a firefighter, but the dude took second in the world at the CrossFit Games a couple years ago. If anything, he was the pro and I was the amateur playing in his arena.’

“I didn’t really notice how close it was until it was all over and I saw The Rock’s reaction. He’s going, ‘Oh! That’s the closest finish we’ve ever seen on the Titan Games!’”

That’s not to say the competition wasn’t grueling for Thomas, who retired from the NFL in March 2018 and has shed nearly 75 pounds from his 325-pound playing weight. One reason he didn’t realize his victory was by a split-second was because he was on the verge of blacking out, he said.

“I’ll tell you what, it was absolutely brutal. It was so much more difficult than I expected. It was awful. I’m not going to lie,” Thomas confessed. “It was 3 minutes of all-out effort, and for those guys who I was going against, the CrossFit champions, I’m sure they were used to pushing their bodies to the limits like that. And they had the benefit of not having 15 years of college and pro football on their bodies. They were much more well-trained for that.