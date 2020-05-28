Foorball: Ex-Brown Thomas getting the competitive juices flowing again

When Joe Thomas told his wife Annie earlier this year that he was going to compete on NBC’s “Titan Games,” she had two questions.
“It’s funny, when I told her about it, I was like, ‘I think it’s going to be a great opportunity, it’s going to be pretty tough,’” the former University of Wisconsin and NFL star said during an interview earlier this week.
“And she was like … ‘Why are you doing this?’”
When he didn’t have an answer, her follow-up question was even more to-the-point.
“She’s like, ‘Do I have to go?’ I said, ‘Well, I don’t think you have to go,’” Thomas recounted with a chuckle. “So I’m like, ‘All right, fine, I guess you’ll just watch it on TV.’”
That’s exactly what Joe, Annie and the couple’s four children did on Monday night, watching Joe emerge with a victory over a firefighter/CrossFit athlete named Matt Chan on the Mount Olympus final course on the season premiere of the popular reality competition show. The show is the brainchild of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who also hosts the show.
The 35-year-old Thomas, whose Badgers career led to enshrinement in the College Football Hall of Fame last year and whose 11-year career with the Cleveland Browns surely will take him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he’s eligible for induction in the 2023 class, was considered the elite athlete in the competition. His last-second victory over Chan was the climax of the show.
“After the show aired, I had like 150 text messages, which was cool. And everyone’s like, ‘You did awesome. That firefighter was such a great competitor,’” Thomas said. “I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, it’s true he was a firefighter, but the dude took second in the world at the CrossFit Games a couple years ago. If anything, he was the pro and I was the amateur playing in his arena.’
“I didn’t really notice how close it was until it was all over and I saw The Rock’s reaction. He’s going, ‘Oh! That’s the closest finish we’ve ever seen on the Titan Games!’”
That’s not to say the competition wasn’t grueling for Thomas, who retired from the NFL in March 2018 and has shed nearly 75 pounds from his 325-pound playing weight. One reason he didn’t realize his victory was by a split-second was because he was on the verge of blacking out, he said.
“I’ll tell you what, it was absolutely brutal. It was so much more difficult than I expected. It was awful. I’m not going to lie,” Thomas confessed. “It was 3 minutes of all-out effort, and for those guys who I was going against, the CrossFit champions, I’m sure they were used to pushing their bodies to the limits like that. And they had the benefit of not having 15 years of college and pro football on their bodies. They were much more well-trained for that.
“Even though I really put in some pretty intense training to get ready once I found out I was going to be on the show, my body is used to 3- to 5-second bursts (in football). And then I get 30 to 40 seconds of rest. And that show was legitimately like doing an entire NFL game in 3 minutes. It was like 65 plays back-to-back-to-back.
“I’m trying to get to the finish line, and my vision actually started blurring. I couldn’t really see. I got that tunnel vision where all you can really see is the focus in the middle of your eyes. ... Once I got to The Rock and I had won, I was having a hard time standing up. Once I finished my interview, they tried to send me over to the medic, because they thought I was going to pass out. I was not exactly ready for that type of effort in retirement.”
The show was filmed in Atlanta over a week in February following the Super Bowl, and Thomas will appear again in future episodes this season. Asked if he would do it again, Thomas replied, “I have no idea. I do know when it was all over, once I got on that plane to go home, I felt like I’d just finished a full NFL season. It took me two months before my body started to feel good again. At that point, I decided I’m really glad I did it, but I don’t think I’d do it again. Maybe if there another obstacle course show where I don’t get as banged up. But if it was the exact same thing again, I don’t know if I could survive it.”
In addition to the wear and tear on his muscles and joints, Thomas said he left with scraped up knees and elbows because the competition arena’s surface was “like you’re playing on that old AstroTurf at Camp Randall.” Thomas, who played for the Badgers from 2003 through 2006, never had to play on that old green “carpeting,” as he called it.
Asked the same question his wife had asked him about why he did it, Thomas said it was “one of those things you get roped into before you really know what it is.” He hadn’t watched the show before being invited to compete.
“My agent was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s a great. It’s going to be great. This is a major, national, worldwide TV show with Dwayne Johnson – The Rock. Everything he touches turns to gold. They hand-picked you because of your ironman football career. The Rock loves you,’” Thomas said. “Plenty of butt-kissing went into it.”
Nevertheless, the experience was a worthwhile one in one sense: It allowed Thomas to scratch his competitive itch.
Unlike many other former players, Thomas has segued relatively easily into being an ex-player, recording his own podcast with former teammate Andrew Hawkins, working as an analyst for the NFL Network, dabbling in the restaurant business with Mission BBQ franchises and having a blast with his family while living back in Madison.
But, he admitted, there’s nothing quite like competing.
“I think as an offensive lineman, our ability to adjust to normal life is a lot easier than most other football players because nobody ever cheered for us. They were usually booing us when got called for penalties or gave up sacks. So we never lived a career in the limelight where we got adulation instantly when something great happened,” Thomas explained. “So when you step away from the game, I don’t think there was any part of me that needed to be the center of attention.
“But the thing that the Titan Games did for me that I really loved was, it puts you back into that competition mode that you don’t get any of when you’re retired. It got me to go to that mentally focused place that you used to go on Sundays where you’d go to that dark place, you’d get that bad attitude in your head, and you were ready to go out and kick butt. That feeling of that adrenaline, that was definitely something you get addicted to playing in the NFL and you don’t get in retirement.
“The Titan Games did give me a taste of that, and part of me liked that part. And I would maybe do something similar again because I did like getting those competitive juices flowing the way they did on Sundays.”
