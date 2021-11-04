Fonzie
Hi, my name is Fonzie! I'm a cool little Dalmation mix puppy. I am 4 months old. I came all... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The local teachers union was hit with criticism after trying to draw attention to segregation with comment on what was originally a celebratory post honoring basketball players at two RUSD middle schools.
15 years ago, two best friends wanted to open a restaurant. They finally did it last month in Racine
"We wanted to bring something good to this side of town," said Crystal Zaehler, who co-owns Pair of Aces Sports Bar and Grill on State Street with Marco Arteaga. "A great environment for people to come in to relax and honestly, be a home away from home."
A Racine teenager has been accused of having child pornography on his phone. He allegedly claimed he found a SD card at Monument Square and used it to transfer files containing the images from his phone to his computer.
The headline last week read: “Three in drug bust received PPP loans.”
An ugly crash occurred Friday afternoon near the intersection of 17th Street and Racine Street (Highway 32).
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it b…
Putting the nail in the coffin: Local Halloween display to R.I.P. after its 50th year this Halloween
-
- 3 min to read
A display that has been put up and taken down in the Racine area every Halloween season since the 1970s might be put away for good after this weekend.
Racine Lutheran High School continues to battle racism in its halls as students have been accused of sharing offensive, racist content on social media, including something called the "George Floyd challenge."
CALEDONIA — Nearby residents who had vocally and passionately opposed a proposed Dollar General at 4949 Erie St. had a joyful and celebratory …
Alberto Speed has identified himself as one of the men Kyle Rittenhouse pointed his gun at in Kenosha last year. Speed, for the first time, shares how he feels about the case, and how that night has affected his mental health.