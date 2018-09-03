The Super Bowl MVP gets the first start of the season.
Nick Foles will be under center when the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.
Coach Doug Pederson made the announcement on Monday, one day after a testy exchange with reporters in which he insisted he wanted to wait before ruling out Carson Wentz.
"In the best interest of everything about the football team and this decision, Nick Foles is the starter Week 1," said Pederson, who wasn't scheduled to speak to the media and plans to answer questions at his regular news conference on Tuesday.
Foles wasn't available Monday and will speak on Tuesday.
Wentz still hasn't been medically cleared for contact as he comes back from surgery last December to repair two torn ligaments in his left knee. Foles was spectacular in the playoffs and helped Philadelphia defeat New England 41-33 to win the franchise's first NFL title since 1960.
BILLS: Quarterback Nathan Peterman never lost faith in himself following the most difficult moment of his young NFL career. What's more important, neither did Bills coach Sean McDermott.
In 10 months, Peterman has gone from throwing five interceptions in the first half of his first career start, to being chosen Monday as Buffalo's season-opening starter. Though the job is his until rookie first-round pick Josh Allen is deemed ready, Peterman's ascension from being counted out to being counted on is a testament to the second-year player's perseverance.
JETS: Todd Bowles finally revealed the big decision that everyone expected.
Sam Darnold will start at quarterback in the New York Jets' season-opening game at Detroit next Monday night.
The 21-year-old Darnold will also make some NFL history by becoming the youngest quarterback to start in Week 1 since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. At 21 years and 97 days, the rookie surpasses Drew Bledsoe (21-203), who held the distinction since starting for New England in 1993.
FALCONS: Julio Jones did not take a snap in preseason and the two-time All-Pro receiver is not the least bit concerned.
When the Atlanta Falcons visit Philadelphia to open the NFL schedule on Thursday night, Jones says he will be fully healthy to face the defending champions.
After playing through a hip flexor, a back injury and an ankle injury last year, Jones says he feels better than he has to begin a season since 2015, the breakthrough year that stands as his best statistically.
STEELERS: The Pittsburgh Steelers stressed all summer the need to avoid the kind of off-the-field distractions they couldn't seem to shake in 2017.
So much for that.
While the two-time defending AFC North champions hit the practice field on Monday to prepare for their Week 1 opener in Cleveland, All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell was nowhere to be found. Bell still hasn't signed his one-year franchise tender or given any indication on when he might show up, leaving his teammates to answer for him.
"I'm not annoyed by (being asked about) it," guard Ramon Foster said, tongue firmly in cheek. "Who are you talking about? I didn't even notice."
BRONCOS: Royce Freeman is set to become the first rookie running back to start a season opener for the Denver Broncos since Hall of Famer Terrell Davis in 1995.
"It's an honor to be mentioned with a man of that caliber, a player with that type of legacy around here," Freeman said.
Coach Vance Joseph chose the third-round pick from Oregon as his starter Monday ahead of veteran Devontae Booker and fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay, who coincidentally was handed Davis' old No. 30 jersey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.