The only Eagles quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl is bound for Jacksonville when NFL free agency opens March 13, according to NFL sources with knowledge of the situation.
A market for Nick Foles outside of Jacksonville has not developed, and though nothing is certain until it is official, the Jaguars absolutely expect to sign Foles, sources said. They have been working on the structure of a contract, as the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported. As McLane also reported, it might not place Foles among the league’s highest-paid QBs, since the Jags appear to be the only bidder. (Officially, the “legal tampering” period during which such activity is sanctioned begins March 11. But the Eagles’ announcement that they don’t plan to use the franchise tag on Foles would seem to make any possible tampering concerns moot.)
Jacksonville has been widely speculated as the most likely landing spot, but it was still possible to make cases for other hypothetical suitors, such as the New York Giants. When Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur spoke with reporters at the NFL scouting combine, Shurmur was much more emphatic than Gettleman about continuing 38-year-old Eli Manning’s tenure as the team’s starter. But it seemed Gettleman was talking about possibly bringing in veteran competition for Manning while the Giants develop the quarterback they are expected to draft sixth overall next month. That would not be a situation for Foles.
Washington and Miami also seem to have other quarterbacking plans. Denver traded for Baltimore’s Joe Flacco.
A source close to the situation called Foles, 30, “a perfect fit” for the Jaguars. They aren’t in a long-term rebuild situation — they came very close to facing the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, blowing a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead over the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, but they slid to 5-11 last season, after a 3-1 start. The Jags are expected to move on from quarterback Blake Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 draft.
• The defensive linemen hailed as the gems of the draft class didn't disappoint during their on-field testing Sunday at Indianapolis, and nobody performed better than Montez Sweat.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder from Mississippi State clocked a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium, the fastest time by a defensive lineman since at least 2003.
That topped the mark of 4.43 seconds set by Emanuel Lawson in 2006.
He was faster than all but two of 23 running backs who ran the 40 at the NFL scouting combine this week, and he was 0.12 seconds faster than Jadeveon Clowney's time at the 2014 combine.
Sweat had 11½ sacks and 14 tackles for loss last season after posting 10 1/2 sacks and 15½ tackles for loss in 2017.
He said Saturday that he models his game after "old-time pass rushers like Jason Taylor," and when asked what would set him apart among this year's deep D-line class, Sweat said, "I think I would separate myself with my effort and my play. Just getting after the QB is what I do best."
Also Sunday, Alabama D-lineman Quinnen Williams ran a 4.83 40-yard dash. That's the fourth-fastest combine time by a 300-plus pound D-lineman since 2003.
Dog sledding
The world's most famous sled dog race is underway in Alaska.
The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race started Sunday afternoon in Willow, Alaska, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Anchorage.
Mushers leave the start line in two-minute intervals. The first musher out on the thousand-mile (1,600-kilometer) trail to the finish line in Nome was Anja Radano.
There are 52 mushers total in the international field, which includes four Canadians, two Norwegians including the defending champion and one musher each from Sweden and France.
Mushers will guide their dog teams over two mountain ranges, untamed wilderness, the Yukon River and the dangerous, wind-whipped Bering Sea coast. The winner is expected under the famous burled arch finish line in Nome, on Alaska's western coast, in about nine days.
Mixed martial arts
Even Jon Jones realizes any discussion of his long-term future in the UFC is tempered by the fact that Jones hasn't been able to stay in the cage and out of trouble for any lengthy stretch in the past seven years.
But after two dominant wins in nine weeks, Jones (24-1) has settled back into his customary spot atop the light heavyweight division and his sport's unofficial pound-for-pound standings.
After trouncing another overmatched 205-pound opponent at UFC 235 on Saturday night, the champion looked into his future and insisted he is content to keep cleaning out his division instead of moving up to heavyweight.
"All these younger fighters should get their opportunity at a world title," Jones said after controlling every round against Anthony Smith. "When you're in my position, who am I to deny people?"
