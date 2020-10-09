Foles beat Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19

Ryan Succop kicked four field goals, including a 25-yarder to give Tampa Bay a 19-17 lead with 4:49 remaining. But nose tackle Vita Vea was taken from the field on a cart with less than two minutes remaining after a teammate rolled up on his right leg.

The Buccaneers also committed 11 penalties for 109 yards in losing for the first time since the opener at New Orleans.

"I think turnovers, penalties, field position all those lead to points and it comes down to third down, red area, ultimately, you are trying to score more points than the other team and turnovers are a big part of it and penalties are another big part of that because you are not possessing the football if you are third and long yardage," Brady said. "You need to have clean games where you stay ahead on down and distance."

The Buccaneers looked as if they might blow this one open, jumping out to a 13-0 lead. But the Bears turned it around in a flash, with two touchdowns in the final 1:48 of the half.

Montgomery plowed in from the 3. Kyle Fuller then put a big hit on Ke'Shawn Vaughn as he caught a short pass, and Robert Quinn recovered the fumble, giving the Bears possession on the Tampa Bay 27. A leaping Graham made a one-handed grab in the end zone with Jamel Dean on him to haul in Foles' 12-yard pass.

Mack matched his highest sack total since a Week 3 win at Washington last season. The 17-game streak without two or more sacks was the longest since he was drafted by Oakland in 2014.

