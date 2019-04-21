On the clay courts where he once practiced as a youth with big dreams, Fabio Fognini won the biggest title of his erratic career by beating Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-4 Sunday in the Monte Carlo Masters final.
The local lad from nearby San Remo, a 40-minute drive away along the Mediterranean coast and over the Italian border, made a breakthrough at the highest level so far at the age of 31. Lajovic lost the first final of his career at age 28.
Although it was Fognini's ninth career title, it was his first at Masters level and will help him push closer to the top 10 when he climbs six places up to 12th in the rankings.
"I was born in San Remo, and I was practicing here when I was young. I know really well this tennis club," Fognini said. "My friends and family are happy now, because I have my name on this tournament that it's something that when I was really young I was dreaming about."
The 13th-seeded Italian's first title of the year came the day after he stunned defending champion Rafael Nadal in straight sets, becoming the first player to beat Nadal at the Monte Carlo Country Club since Novak Djokovic in the 2015 semifinals.
"It has been an incredible week, I will keep working," Fognini said. "I started the season badly so this is unbelievable."
• Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens won matches to give the United States a 3-1 victory over Switzerland in a Fed Cup World Group playoff at San Antonio.
Kenin, a late replacement for Madison Keys, beat Timea Bacsinszky 6-3, 7-6 (4) to wrap up the match at Freeman Coliseum. The Americans advanced to the 2020 World Group draw, while Switzerland was relegated to World Group II.
In the opening match Sunday, Stephens beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-2.
On Saturday, Stephens beat Bacsinszky 6-4, 6-3, and Golubic topped Keys 6-2, 6-3.
The U.S. improved to 9-0 against Switzerland in Fed Cup play.
Football
Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, says she is home after surgery to remove a brain tumor.
She says the surgery lasted 12 hours and shared other details Sunday on her Instagram account. Earlier this month, she shared that an MRI showed the tumor after she had vertigo spells within the last year.
Kelly and the Matthew Stafford have three daughters. They started dating at Georgia where she was a cheerleader and he was the star of the football team. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft and has spent his entire career with the Lions.
Hockey
First she was covered up. Now, apparently she is gone.
The bronze statue of the late singer Kate Smith has been removed from outside Philadelphia’s Xfinity Live! as the Flyers looked into racist lyrics she sang.
“While Kate Smith’s performance of “God Bless America” cannot be erased from its place in Flyers history, that rendition will no longer be featured in our game presentations. And to ensure the sentiments stirred this week are no longer echoed, earlier today we completed the removal of the Kate Smith statue from its former location outside of our arena,” the Flyers organization said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon.
Talk radio host Tony Bruno first tweeted around 9:30 Sunday morning that the statue was gone and posted video.
Last week, Philly.com reported that the Flyers were distancing themselves from Smith, the “Songbird of the South,” whose music was seen as a good-luck charm by fans.
“We have recently become aware that several songs performed by Kate Smith contain offensive lyrics that do not reflect our values as an organization,” the Flyers said in a statement. “As we continue to look into this serious matter, we are removing Kate Smith’s recording of ‘God Bless America’ from our library and covering up the statue that stands outside of our arena.”
It was unclear Sunday morning when exactly the statue was removed or where it is.
Since 1969, the Flyers had played Smith’s version of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” before must-win games, where it proved to be just the inspiration needed. According to the Flyers, the team went 101-31-5 in games where Smith’s version of the song aired, including 3-1-0 when Smith sang the song live at the Spectrum beginning with the Flyers’ 1973 home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
