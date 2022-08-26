**Please read the entire description before inquiring about this kitty. Fluffy came with her siblings (Walter and Darcy) around 5... View on PetFinder
Fluffy
The final property in Foxconn Area 1 that was not sold to make way for the underwhelming Foxconn development was finally sold Monday.
'I'll stab all y'all' | Lathrop Avenue barbershop owner faces attempted homicide charge for stabbing during fight
The co-owner of Tha Illest Barbershop has been charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly stabbed another man five times with scissors during a fight Thursday.
A Texas man has been accused of stabbing a man in the stomach and then threatening to kill his mom at a restaurant near Interstate 94.
The eastern portion of Regency Mall is soon to be demolished with city help so its owner can move forward with a plan for a new grocery store, 280 apartments and other redevelopments.
Police in the Waukesha County community of Muskego say a 17-year-old girl suffered a fatal head injury Sunday evening in a utility vehicle accident that occurred near the Racine County line.
A Burlington man has been charged with his fifth OWI and was allegedly found with a baggie of cocaine in his shoe when he was taken to the Racine County Jail.
Racine tattoo artist has a second chance at life after random shooting left him with 22 bullet holes
It's been a long road to recovery for Darryl Clark, a Racine tattoo artist who was the victim of an apparently random shooting that left him with 22 bullet holes. His message for his hometown: "I appreciate the love."
“We’ve seen a dramatic reduction in our online harassment (reports), our online bullying, online drama between students,” said St. Catherine’s High School Principal Mike Arendt. “We’ve had a dramatic increase in engagement. We’ve had a dramatic increase in our academic achievement since we implemented this just prior to the start of second semester last year (the 2021-22 school year). Our failure rates are down.”
When a gunman shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland three years ago, Gov. Tony Evers called Hetland a hero and ordered flags flown at half-staff statewide in a show of respect. But bills vetoed by the governor and other actions of his have led Hetlands' family to believe Evers' words were hollow. Hetland's parents are ripping the governor in a political advertisement that invokes their son's memory on behalf of Republicans trying to defeat Evers.
A sprawling operation led by the U.S. Marshals netted 268 arrests of wanted individuals across southeastern Wisconsin, including a couple dozen in the Racine area, the U.S. Marshals said last week.