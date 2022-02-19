Flores hired by Steelers

Brian Flores is back in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecutive winning seasons before he was fired in January.

Though he has returned to coaching in the league, Flores will not abandon the lawsuit.

“While coach Flores is now focused on his new position, he will continue with his race discrimination class action so that real change can be made in the NFL,” attorneys Douglas Wigdor and John Elefterakis said in a statement Saturday.

Flores joins a restructured defensive staff in Pittsburgh after longtime coordinator Keith Butler retired. Teryl Austin was promoted to take Butler's place earlier this month.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

Tomlin is the NFL's longest-tenured Black head coach and one of three Black men to lead teams last season. The other two, Flores and Houston's David Culley, were fired. Houston subsequently hired Lovie Smith, who is Black, and Miami hired Mike McDaniel, who is biracial.

College basketball

Georgia coach Tom Crean is facing another challenge in his difficult season as assistant coach Wade Mason has been suspended following an incident earlier in the week.

In a statement released Saturday, the Georgia athletic association said the incident “is under review” following reports Mason was involved in an altercation with director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday night’s 84-65 loss at LSU.

Mason, in his first season on Crean's staff, was not with the team for Saturday's 85-68 loss to Mississippi. Georgia has released no details of the suspension.

Georgia hasn't disclosed any details of the incident. Fish remained on the bench for Saturday’s game.

Crean acknowledged on his pregame radio show he was facing "an unfortunate situation we had to deal with.”

The Bulldogs' lost season then hit another low with the loss to Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs (6-21, 1-13 Southeastern Conference) have lost seven consecutive games and 15 of their last 16. Crean, in his fourth season, is facing increased speculation about his job security.

Crean coached Marquette from 1999-2008. He led the Golden Eagles to the Final Four in 2003.

Golf

Joaquin Niemann was playing so well and having so much fun in the opening round at Riviera that he didn't want to stop playing. He returned Friday morning and nothing changed except his place in the record book.

His opening-round 63 still fresh in his mind, Niemann started eagle-birdie and kept right on going until he had another 63 to shatter the 36-hole record in the Genesis Invitational.

All it got him was a two-shot lead going into the weekend, with a quartet of major champions still in the mix and needing Niemann to ease off the gas.

Niemann was at 16-under 126, which broke the previous record set about 20 minutes earlier by Cameron Young, a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie who birdied his last four holes for a 62. Young was at 128, at least giving Niemann some company atop the leaderboard.

The previous mark before Friday was 130 by four players, most recently Sam Burns last year.

