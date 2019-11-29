Flames' Peters resigns following allegations

Bill Peters resigned Friday as head coach of the Calgary Flames, general manager Brad Treliving announced in a press conference.
Peters, who coached the Carolina Hurricanes before taking the Calgary job in 2018, stepped down following allegations of racial slurs and physical altercations made by former NHL defensemen Akim Aliu and Michal Jordan.
Aliu tweeted Monday night that Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.” Aliu, born in Nigeria, played for Peters in 2009-10, his first professional season, with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Aliu’s tweets did not mention Peters by name but referred to him as the protege of Mike Babcock, the coach fired last week by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The tweets were made during the Flames’ overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
A day after Aliu’s tweets, Jordan tweeted that he was the kicked by Peters and said another Canes player — who was not identified — was punched by Peters during a game. Peters coached the Canes for four seasons before resigning to take the Calgary job and was replaced by Rod Brind’Amour, an assistant coach on Peters’ staff.
Treliving said he questioned Peters about the Carolina accusations made by Jordan. Treliving, who hired Peters, also said he contacted past and current members of the Hurricanes management, and Jordan, during his review of the allegations.
The announcement of Peters’ resignation came after the Canes had completed their morning skate Friday at PNC Arena for their game with the Nashville Predators and after Brind’Amour held his media availability.
Football
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling.
The league announced the suspension Friday. Shaw was banned for at least the rest of this season and the entire 2020 season. He can petition for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2021.
According to the NFL, a league investigation found no information that Shaw used inside information or compromised any games.
Shaw has not played this season and was placed on injured reserve after a shoulder injury in the preseason opener.
The league also said it found no evidence that teammates, coaches or other players were aware of Shaw betting on games.
Mountain climbing
Renowned rock climber Brad Gobright died in a fall Wednesday while rappelling down a Mexican cliff face after a ropeless ascent.
He was 31.
Gobright was climbing with Aidan Jacobsen, 26, on the Shining Path route down El Potrero Chico, Mexico. The climb reaches about 2,700 to 2,950 feet in elevation, authorities told ABC News.
The two had reached the top and were rappelling down when something went wrong with the ropes, Jacobsen told Outside magazine afterward. Both Jacobsen and Gobright fell, but the latter fell farther — 600 feet — missing the ledge that Jacobsen landed on.
Jacobsen injured his ankle and was scraped up, but Gobright perished.
Outside called Gobright “a true climber’s climber” and a “sweet, irreverent, and charismatic figure” who lived out of his 1990s Honda Civic and centered his life around rock climbing. One of the most accomplished climbers in the U.S., Gobright was on a par with Alex Honnold, who famously scaled Yosemite’s El Capitan without ropes and was the subject of the 2018 documentary “Free Solo.”
Honnold remembered Gobright’s “insanely strong fingers” and his passion for climbing in an Instagram post.
“He was such a warm, kind soul — one of a handful of partners that I always loved spending a day with,” Honnold said. “So crushing. Brad was a real gem of a man. … I’m sad. The climbing world lost a true light. Rest in peace … ”
The U.S. Department of State confirmed the death Thursday.