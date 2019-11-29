Flames' Peters resigns following allegations

Bill Peters resigned Friday as head coach of the Calgary Flames, general manager Brad Treliving announced in a press conference.

Peters, who coached the Carolina Hurricanes before taking the Calgary job in 2018, stepped down following allegations of racial slurs and physical altercations made by former NHL defensemen Akim Aliu and Michal Jordan.

Aliu tweeted Monday night that Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.” Aliu, born in Nigeria, played for Peters in 2009-10, his first professional season, with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Aliu’s tweets did not mention Peters by name but referred to him as the protege of Mike Babcock, the coach fired last week by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The tweets were made during the Flames’ overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A day after Aliu’s tweets, Jordan tweeted that he was the kicked by Peters and said another Canes player — who was not identified — was punched by Peters during a game. Peters coached the Canes for four seasons before resigning to take the Calgary job and was replaced by Rod Brind’Amour, an assistant coach on Peters’ staff.