Fishing activity in Racine County was slow most of the week. The boat ramp parking lot was empty during survey times, except for Saturday. Less than ideal wind direction and rain kept the lake very wavy all week. This kept most boats off the water. Shore fishing was fairly slow all week as well.
The piers and shorelines saw slow but constant activity throughout the week. Some anglers are beginning to target Kings in anticipation of their fall breeding cycle. Most anglers are still hoping to catch any salmonid species they can get to bite. A few anglers were still trying for perch as well. Most anglers came up empty handed no matter what fish they were targeting. Only a few Rock bass and one Smallmouth were caught throughout the entire week. The water temperature off shore stayed in the low 70’s throughout the week.
The boat ramp saw very little action for most of the week. The lake was too wavy due to poor wind direction and a late week thunderstorm. The only day this week that the boat ramp wasn’t empty was on Saturday. The lake was perfect for boating which caused a huge increase in boating activity. The boat ramp saw a good mix of fishing boats and pleasure boats. Even with a big increase in fishing activity at the boat ramp, the anglers didn’t have the best of luck. Anglers caught a good mix of the five major salmonid species. Boats came in with an average of 3-4 fish, with many of the fish being small. There were many reports of anglers catching large numbers of small King salmon, also known among the anglers as “shakers”. The fish that were brought back in were caught using either spoons or flies. Anglers reported fishing at depths ranging from 70-250 feet.
Kenosha County
There was much more fishing activity throughout the week in Kenosha. The boat ramp here was only busy on Saturday, just like in Racine. The shorelines and piers saw a lot more action here, as anglers are awaiting the arrival of the King salmon.
The piers and shorelines saw lots of fishing activity throughout the week. Most anglers were targeting Brown trout or King salmon as they have been the most commonly spotted fish jumping out of the water in the harbor. A few anglers were still looking for perch as well. Even with the large number of anglers reported, the only fish that were caught during survey times were a few small bluegill or sunfish. The water temperature in the harbor fluctuated between 70 and 72 degrees during the course of the week.
Boat activity at the ramp was low most of the week. Saturday was the only day when conditions on the lake were favorable for pleasure boating or fishing. Of the small number of boats recorded at the ramp during the week, only two fishing boats were available for interviews. The two boats that were interviewed came in with a good mix of 10 fish. The anglers reported catching these fish from 90 to 160 feet using spoons as the primary bait.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Aug. 25: Major — 7:07 a.m.. 7:35 p.m. Minor — 12:53 a.m., 1:21 p.m.
Monday: Major — 7:59 a.m., 8:28 p.m. Minor — 1:44 a.m., 2:14 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 8:53 a.m., 9:23 p.m. Minor — 2:37 a.m., 3:08 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 9:48 a.m., 10:18 p.m. Minor — 3:32 a.m., 4:03 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 10:44 a.m., 11:14 p.m. Minor — 4:29 a.m., 4:59 p.m.
Friday: Major — 11:41 a.m., no p.m. Minor — 5:26 a.m., 5:55 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 12:11 a.m., 12:38 p.m. Minor — 6:24 a.m., 6:52 p.m.
Solunar Tables provided by www.AnythingWisconsin.com
