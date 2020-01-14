First speaker at Trump rally asks for more volunteers, gets crowd chanting 'Lock her up!'

MILWAUKEE — Hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to take the stage at his Tuesday campaign rally in Milwaukee, his supporters were already rallying in chants that echoed around the UWM Panther Arena.
Trump is not scheduled to take the stage until after 7 p.m. But by 3 p.m., with the stands already more than half full, a campaign staffer got several sections of sign-waving supporters were chanting “Four more years!”
After the National Anthem was sung, a “U.S.A.” chant broke out.
Andrew Hitt, committee chair for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, is the one who got the crowd going.
He said, “Do you remember Nov. 2, 2016?” That was the day a Marquette Poll was published, “It said the president was going to lose.” Boos fill the arena.
Next, Hitt recalls Trump’s competitor. “Can you imagine if we had President Hillary Clinton right now?”
He’s met with the loudest chant of the night so far. “Lock her up! Lock her up!”
Hitt continues. “If we had President Hillary Clinton, we would have more government intrusion into our lives than ever before … They (the Democrats) are talking about socialism.” The crowd gets loud, booing almost as loudly as they called for locking Clinton up.
The third loudest cheers of the night came after Hitt asked, “Do you believe in a president who wants to build a border wall?”
In closing, Hitt pointed out that the Bernie Sanders campaign reportedly has 10,000 volunteers in Iowa.
“There’s 10,000 little socialists running around,” Hitt said, getting laughs from the crowd as he mimicked Trump's speech patterns; Trump has described several of his political opponents as "little," including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Republican Marco Rubio and referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "Little Rocket Man."
“I think there’s about 10,000 people here tonight. I want 10,000 people here tomorrow,” Hitt continued, followed by a request for supporters to volunteer for the Trump campaign and/or the Republican Party of Wisconsin. “We have to deliver this for the president. We want four more years of President Donald J. Trump.”