First speaker at Trump rally asks for more volunteers, gets crowd chanting 'Lock her up!'

MILWAUKEE — Hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to take the stage at his Tuesday campaign rally in Milwaukee, his supporters were already rallying in chants that echoed around the UWM Panther Arena.

Trump is not scheduled to take the stage until after 7 p.m. But by 3 p.m., with the stands already more than half full, a campaign staffer got several sections of sign-waving supporters were chanting “Four more years!”

After the National Anthem was sung, a “U.S.A.” chant broke out.

Andrew Hitt, committee chair for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, is the one who got the crowd going.

He said, “Do you remember Nov. 2, 2016?” That was the day a Marquette Poll was published, “It said the president was going to lose.” Boos fill the arena.

Next, Hitt recalls Trump’s competitor. “Can you imagine if we had President Hillary Clinton right now?”

He’s met with the loudest chant of the night so far. “Lock her up! Lock her up!”