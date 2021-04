RACINE — The BONK! Poetry and Music Series this month is the first Kids BONK! where children from the region will be the performers. It will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 24.

More than a dozen youth will present original poems, songs or other acts.

The free event will be live streamed via the BONK! Facebook page. To join as an audience member and participate in the comment thread, go to facebook.com/BONK-51655071250.

