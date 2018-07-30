RACINE — First Fridays returns to Downtown Racine from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3.
Live entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. includes The Huntsmen performing at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets; Mark Paffrath at Main Street’s Crosswalk Park between Third and Fourth streets, and Racine Prayer Room at Paul Harris Park by the roundabout. Horse-drawn carriage rides will leave from Monument Square from 5 to 9 p.m., weather permitting.
Entertainment will also be featured at these locations: The Sentinels at 7 p.m. at The Nash, 522 Sixth St.; Duosonic from 8 to 11 p.m. at The Brickhouse, 316 Main St.; Acoustic Horizon from 6 to 10 p.m. at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.; Friday Night Open Jam from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Divino Gelato, 245 Main St.; guitarist Bob Treml from 6 to 9 p.m. at Dimple's Fine Imports, 416 Main St.; and a DJ at McAuliffe’s On The Square, 213 Sixth St.
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is offering free admission and extended hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bruce W. Pepich, executive director, will conduct a live interview with collector Barbara Boroff for the opening of "Raise Your Glass (Goblets): Recent Acquisitions from Alan and Barbara Boroff and the Kohler Foundation Inc." This Windows on Fifth Gallery exhibition debuts more than 100 glass goblets donated to RAM by Alan and Barbara Boroff and the Kohler Foundation Inc. Families can create thought-provoking art in shades of black and white inspired by the work of artist Karen Gunderson during the free family hands-on art project from 4 to 8 pm.
Artists at Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave., will demonstrate how they turn 2,000-degree molten glass into art from 4 to 8:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.