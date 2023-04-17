RACINE —The Downtown Racine Corp.’s First Fridays is back beginning Friday, May 5, from 4 to 9 p.m.

The very first one of the year will have a "Cinco De Mayo" theme with nacho and margarita samples throughout downtown. In addition, wrestling will take place on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

Shops will be open late, bars and restaurants will have live music and merchants will be rolling out the red carpet to give attendees a VIP experience.

The remaining Monument Square live music/events for First Fridays:

June 2 — DJ Cowboy w/ Karaoke

July 7 — Stone Theory

Aug. 4 — Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane & Square Dancing Demos/Lessons

Sept. 1 — The Throwbacks