First Fridays has music by 3 Floors Up

RACINE — Music by 3 Floors Up will be featured from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, when First Fridays is held on Friday, Sept. 3, in Downtown Racine.

Shops, restaurants and bars will be open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and feature special offers and VIP treatment. People should check for the First Fridays flag for participating merchants.

New in 2021 is a First Fridays prize giveaway. Those who make a purchase from at least five participating businesses will be entered to win a downtown prize pack each month. Maps and details of these locations are available at firstfridaysracine.com.

