RACINE — First Fridays is back this year in Downtown Racine. It’s held from 4 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month through December.

In summer months, live music will be playing from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. The lineup:

July 7 — Stone Theory

Aug. 4 — Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane

Sept. 1 — The Throwbacks