RACINE — First Fridays is back this year in Downtown Racine. It’s held from 4 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month through December.
In summer months, live music will be playing from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. The lineup:
- July 7 — Stone Theory
- Aug. 4 — Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane
- Sept. 1 — The Throwbacks
Other events will be held and each month will have a theme. Shops, restaurants and bars will be open at least until 9 p.m. and feature special offers and VIP treatment.