First Evangelical to host church organist

RACINE — David Porth, a church musician, organist and teacher from Menomonee Falls, will perform for First Fridays Music at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St.

Porth, who graduated with a master of church music degree from Concordia University in 2019, will perform some of the music he played for his master’s degree recital. Because of his love for hymn leading in church services, Porth’s performance will also include some hymns to involve the audience. Porth is a member of the American Guild of Organists.

First Evangelical Lutheran Church has a recently rebuilt 20-plus rank pipe organ, rich acoustics and a sanctuary with stained-glass windows. The performance is free and open to the public.

