In front of hundreds of coworkers, friends and family, the Racine Fire Department defeated the Kenosha Fire Department in a 7-inning charity softball game by a close score of 13-12, Sunday, July 7 at Simmons Field in Kenosha. All proceeds from the event went to the family of slain Racine Police Officer John Hetland.

