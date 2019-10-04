RACINE — The Thursday afternoon fire that killed two dogs reportedly started in the kitchen of the home, apparently the result of an active stove burner, according to the Racine Fire Department.
Two dogs were killed and a third was taken for medical treatment after the fire started in a house in the 1800 block of Mars Avenue.
Damage to the residence, which is located east of Northwestern Avenue and south of Yout Street, is estimated at $75,000. The Red Cross was summoned to aid two adults and two children who resided there.
At 2:20 p.m. Thursday, a neighbor called 911 to say he saw smoke coming from the house, according to Racine Fire Department Lt. John Magnus. Firefighters responded and had the fire under control by 2:39 p.m., Battalion Chief Sue Palubicki said.
A group of firefighters carried the third dog away to be transported to WVRC Emergency and Specialty Pet Care in Mount Pleasant. The dog’s condition was not known as of Thursday night.
No one was home when the fire started, Magnus said, and he praised the neighbor for calling the fire in and preventing any major property loss.
“I appreciate their early call,” he said.
Racine Police and We Energies crews assisted at the fire scene.