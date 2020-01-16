You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fire severely damages car alongside Washington Avenue Thursday morning
0 comments

Fire severely damages car alongside Washington Avenue Thursday morning

Car fire

A car at the intersection of 12th Street and Washington Avenue was severely damaged by a car fire Thursday morning. Firefighters reached the scene at 10:51 after a passerby called in the fire which damaged not just the engine but also the cabin.

 Michael Burke

A car at the intersection of 12th Street and Washington Avenue was severely damaged by a car fire Thursday morning. Firefighters reached the scene at 10:51 after a passerby called in the fire which damaged not just the engine but also the cabin.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News