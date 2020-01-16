Fire severely damages car alongside Washington Avenue Thursday morning

A car at the intersection of 12th Street and Washington Avenue was severely damaged by a car fire Thursday morning. Firefighters reached the scene at 10:51 after a passerby called in the fire which damaged not just the engine but also the cabin.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Michael Burke
Reporter
Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today