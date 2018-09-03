RACINE — A house fire early Monday morning caused an estimated $40,000 in damage, and two occupants were treated for injuries, the Racine Fire Department reported.

The fire at 5226 Marboro Drive was called in just after midnight, at 12:05 a.m., for smoke coming from the basement. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly contained the fire to one corner of the basement.

Rescue crews treated the two occupants for nonlife-threatening injuries they suffered in trying to leave the home. 

Most of the building had heavy smoke damage. We Energies secured the utilities, and the occupants will be staying with family.

The fire was under investigation as of Monday morning.

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

