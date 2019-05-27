Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — No one was injured after a fire broke out at an area apartment building, causing an estimated $6,000 in damage. 

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday, a structure fire broke out in a unit of the Windsong Court Apartments, 4205 Winthrop Ave., according to a Racine Fire Department news release. The building is located just north of Durand Avenue. 

A building occupant called 911 after hearing a loud noise and seeing fire coming from a bathroom ceiling fan. When fire crews arrived, they found that a building manager had contained the fire with a fire extinguisher. Fire crews used a water can to extinguish the rest of the fire, which had extended into the attic space.

Red Cross was requested for the single occupant of the apartment while the property manager started cleanup efforts. Racine Police also responded.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments