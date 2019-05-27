RACINE — No one was injured after a fire broke out at an area apartment building, causing an estimated $6,000 in damage.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday, a structure fire broke out in a unit of the Windsong Court Apartments, 4205 Winthrop Ave., according to a Racine Fire Department news release. The building is located just north of Durand Avenue.
A building occupant called 911 after hearing a loud noise and seeing fire coming from a bathroom ceiling fan. When fire crews arrived, they found that a building manager had contained the fire with a fire extinguisher. Fire crews used a water can to extinguish the rest of the fire, which had extended into the attic space.
Red Cross was requested for the single occupant of the apartment while the property manager started cleanup efforts. Racine Police also responded.
Today's mugshots: May 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Denise L. Anderson
Denise L. Anderson, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Emmanuel L. Beachem
Emmanuel L. Beachem, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Jeffrey R. Brown
Jeffrey R. Brown, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Willie A. Liggins
Willie A. Liggins, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (greater than or equal to three grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics.
Jerome McKinney
Jerome McKinney, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, substantial battery, false imprisonment.
Thomas E. Moore
Thomas E. Moore, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Travaris T. Moss
Travaris T. Moss, 2500 block of 20th Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Tammy B. Travis
Tammy B. Travis, Chicago, IL, felony personal identity theft, retail theft (intentionally conceal greater than or equal to $500).
Keleaf P. Carothers
Keleaf P. Carothers, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC.
Larry E. Gillespie
Larry E. Gillespie, 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Everett D. Goodlow
Everett D. Goodlow (a.k.a. Raw Dog Goodlaw), Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Eugene R. Phillips
Eugene R. Phillips, 1800 block of Thurston Avenue, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus D. Salisbury
Marcus D. Salisbury, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, felony intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
