Everyone meet adorable Finnick. He's a very sweet boy that would make an awesome companion to you. He is loving... View on PetFinder
Finnick
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elkhorn auto dealership has license officially revoked after rolling back odometers, falsifying titles
Elkhorn automotive dealership's license revoked
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly hid in the women’s locker room at Razor Sharp Fitness to record women.
One person died and two people were injured in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of highways 31 and KR, according to the Mount Pl…
Six months after voters cast their ballots in a Raymond School Board election, one of the campaign's hottest issues appears to have been decided belatedly in favor of defeated candidate Jillian Berman.
A man and a boy died at the scene of an early morning apartment fire Sunday in Kenosha, according to authorities.
Story of how Racine man helped his grandson get back on the right track after incarceration is now a book
Chuck Tyler's new book "Blessed the Hard Way," details his grandson's incarceration and the efforts to free him.
Fight at birthday party in western Racine County led to officers discovering cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and meth in the basement
A fight at a birthday party led to officers discovering cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and meth in the basement, according to court documents filed this week.
Kenosha mother charged for allegedly leaving children at home when fire broke out at nearby apartment
A 27-year-old Kenosha mother is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly leaving her five young children at home alone when a fire broke out at a nearby apartment complex.
Later in the night of the incident, the detective investigating the case reported receiving a voicemail from a woman who said she went to bed and felt a lump in her pillow; she discovered the bullet while checking out the lump.
A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana.