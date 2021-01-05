Fine arts show to open at Spectrum Gallery

RACINE — The “January 2021 Fine Arts Invitational Show” will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Spectrum Gallery at the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive. The show continues through Feb. 7.
A variety of two- and three-dimensional work will be on display including drawings, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and mixed media. Many works are for sale. Participating artists include Susan Bock, Fred Dacquisto, Mark Giese, Bill Girdzius, Carol Hansen, Greg Helding, Anne Henkes, Missy Isely-Poltrock, Mark Janiuk, Jim Kairis, Alex Mandli, Craig Matheus, Billie Morrow, Jill Nielsen, Carole Pardowsky, Pam Rugen, Lewis Schultz, Phil Schultz, Tom Simonson, Sonja Sinclair, Brenda Stroud, Jo Thul and Denise Zingg.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment; call 262-634-4345. For more information, go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.
