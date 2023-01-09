'Fine Arts Invitational Show' featured at Spectrum Gallery

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 2000 Wisconsin Ave., is featuring 33 artists in the "Fine Arts Invitational Show" Jan. 14 to Feb. 12. An opening reception will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
A variety of media is represented including drawings, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, traditional darkroom photography, digital photography, fiber arts, ceramics, sculpture and mixed media. Many of these works are for sale.
Artists in the show are Marie Abbott, Marimar Aguero-Burmeister, Eileen Black, Christine Bohn, Paul Brnak, Fred Dacquisto, Jim Deibler, Elizabeth Emer, Mark M Giese, Greg Helding, Ann Henkes, Katrina Hjelmgren, Melissa Hoffman, Tom Hunt, Mark Janiuk, Jim Kairis, Kurt Lakotos, Mia Lakotos, Jeff Logic, Jamie McFarland, Craig Matheus, Missy Isley Poltrock, Randall Saltys, Lewis Schultz, Tom Simonson, Sonja Sinclair, Scott Skogstad, Matthew Stanton, James Syring, Jo Thul, Dennis Wheeler, Kathi Wilson and Denise Zingg.
People are also reading…
Spectrum Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or by appointment; call 262-634-4345.