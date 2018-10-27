Tony Finau struggled for so much of Saturday in the HSBC Champions that he was hopeful of a strong finish to carry some momentum into the final round at Shanghai.
He got much more than he imagined.
Finau closed with three straight birdies for a 2-under 70 and kept his three-shot lead because of a late collapse by Justin Rose, who played the final two holes in five more shots than Finau required.
“There was no need to panic,” Finau said. “Just play some good golf coming down the stretch, and I was able to do that.”
Finau was at 13-under 203 and led by three over Justin Rose, Masters champion Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele.
Finau was on the verge of falling three shots behind on the 16th hole after Rose had pitched to within 3 feet for a birdie, and Finau hit wedge that came up well short. He rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt from off the green to stay within two shots, hit a tee shot that rolled to within 18 inches of the cup for a short birdie on the par-3 17th, and then holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th.
Rose wasted a great round with a sloppy finish and had to settle for a 70.
He was two shots ahead going to the 17th when his tee shot went off the side of a hill and into a hazard, leading to double bogey. Then, his 4-iron to the par-5 18th was too far right and tumbled down the hill and into the water. He had a chance to save par until missing a 4-foot putt.
“Three back going into tomorrow, which is not exactly how it looked like it was going to be with a couple holes to play,” Rose said. “There are three guys at 10 under who are all going to be chasing pretty hard, but nothing to lose tomorrow. It’s going to take a good round. I’m playing well, feeling good. Just got to put that last couple holes behind me and come out a little bit angry tomorrow.”
Reed didn’t make a par over the last six holes, with four birdies and two bogeys. He missed a 15-foot eagle chance on the reachable par-4 16th, and then peeled his tee shot to the right down the slope into the hazard on the 17th to make bogey. A short birdie on the 18th gave him a 70.
But the real collapse came from Rose, who had led since a short birdie on the seventh hole and appeared to be in complete control of his game.
And then it was gone.
His double bogey on the 17th hole sent him from a two-shot lead to a one-shot deficit, and then he compounded it with another mistake on the 18th. Rose played the final two holes at Sheshan International in 11 shots compared to Finau’s six.
Schauffele rolled in a long birdie putt on the 16th and momentum until his second shot went into the water on the 18th, though he scrambled for par for a 69.
CHAMPIONS: Miguel Angel Jimenez shot his second straight 4-under 68 on Saturday to take the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Invesco QQQ Championship at Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Second in the season points standings, Jimenez had a one-stroke lead over Stephen Ames, Michael Bradley and Scott Parel in the second of the tour’s three playoff events.
Jimenez has six senior victories, winning major championships this year at the Regions Tradition and British Senior Open. The 54-year-old Spanish star closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th after missing some late birdie chances.
“You need to place the ball,” Jimenez said. “It’s not totally about hitting long. Hitting long is important, but you need to place the ball on the golf course.”
The top 54 in the standings qualified for the event, with 50 players making the trip to Sherwood Country Club. The top 36 on Sunday will advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix on Nov. 8-11.
LPGA: Nelly Korda shot a 3-under 69 to share the lead with Wei-Ling Hsu after three rounds of the LPGA Taiwan Championship at Taoyuan City, Taiwan.
Playing in front of a home crowd, Hsu finished with an even-72 on Saturday after shooting 68 and 67 in the first two rounds.
Korda and Hsu have a total of 9-under 207 and both will be looking for their first LPGA titles in Sunday’s final round at the Ta Shee Golf and Country Club.
“I think I’ll definitely be a little nervous,” Korda said of Sunday’s round. “Anyone who is in contention on a Sunday will obviously feel those types of feelings. But I’ll also be excited and just happy to be in that position.”
