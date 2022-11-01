Final weekend for acrylics show at Kenosha Public Museum

KENOSHA — The Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022 — featuring 45 paintings — is on display through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Kenosha Public Museum.

The exhibit highlights “the variety of subjects, styles and techniques possible in the acrylic medium, as well as the diversity and skill of artists working today,” said Rachel Klees Andersen, curator of exhibits at Kenosha’s public museums.

The international juried exhibit, she said, “was made possible thanks to a $100,000 endowment from the International Society of Acrylic Painters. The exhibit will return every other year as a biennial event.”

Hosting this show, Andersen said, “makes Kenosha the center of the best of current acrylic painting from around the globe.”

The show’s juror, artist John Jude Palencar, chose the 45 paintings from 311 images that were submitted.

The museum, 5500 First Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org