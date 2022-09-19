Final chance to take Heritage Walking Tour Sept. 24

RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum’s Heritage Walking Tour concludes for the season at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The tour departs from the museum steps, 701 Main St.

Participants explore Downtown Racine and discover the area’s industrial and architectural history. Using still-standing historic buildings and stories of past structures, tour guides will share information about notable residents, their impact and how they lived.

Tickets cost $15. The tour is not recommended for ages 11 and younger and there are no public bathrooms available along the path. There are a number of stops and benches for resting. People can purchase tickets online at racineheritagemuseum.org and in the museum shop.

Note: Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours before the scheduled tour. The tour is about one mile in length and can take up to two hours.