MILWAUKEE — Kids from Wisconsin is seeking students ages 15-20 to be part of the group declared "Wisconsin's Premiere Musical Ambassadors." February auditions are being held to find singers, dancers and musicians to be a part of its 51st year. This is the final call for applicants for auditions.
For the last 50 summers, the Kids from Wisconsin have toured across the state, performing a live, two-hour Broadway-style revue of song, dance and music. The group showcases Wisconsin's brightest young musicians, singers and dancers. The "Kids" also work with the next generation of arts students in the communities where they perform, offering workshops and outreach.
For this year's troupe, 36 talented individuals will be chosen to experience a professional summer of performing live to more than 120,000 people at roughly 60 venues. Performers receive room and board, along with a weekly per-diem. All applicants will receive professional feedback at their auditions. Online applications will continue to be accepted until capacity is reached.
Singer/dancers and instrumentalists who have a serious performing interest should apply online at www.kidsfromwisconsin.org. Auditions are slated for Feb. 23-24 at Wisconsin Lutheran College, 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee.
