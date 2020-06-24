Filing: Victims deserve ex-quarterback's concussion funds

O’Brien asked a judge on June 16 to order the money currently held by a federal clerk of courts be turned over to the state, which will allow the money to be distributed to the victims. That is the “only vehicle available to the State of Ohio and the victims of Ms. Barney to obtain justice,” O’Brien said.

Phone and email messages were left with Barney’s attorney seeking comment.

Meanwhile, a defense attorney is again seeking early release for the 60-year-old Schlichter, this time because of dangers presented by the coronavirus to prison inmates.

“Though there is much to be learned about the virus, it is well known that those in the Defendant’s age group are at a significantly higher death risk if infected,” defense attorney Stephen Palmer wrote in a March filing. “This is particularly true when there are pre-existing health conditions.”

Schlichter suffers from multiple health problems, including diabetes, hypertension and dementia, Palmer said.

O’Brien’s office opposes the move and notes that just three months ago, Schlichter was disciplined by prison authorities for gambling. Schlichter is currently housed in a federal prison in Florence, Colorado.