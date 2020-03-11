Figure skating championships will be cancelled

The world figure skating championships, which were to be held in Montreal from March 16 through March 22, have been canceled because of concerns generated by the coronavirus outbreak. Danielle McCann, the minister of health and social services for the Canadian province of Quebec, made the announcement during a news conference on Wednesday.
The cancellation was the second for a major international competition that was to be held in Canada this year. The women’s world hockey championships, which had been awarded to Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia, were canceled last week.
American skater Vincent Zhou said on Twitter, “Wow. Hard to put into words how torn I am right now. Half of me is shocked and disappointed that my hard work and training in the past few weeks ends this way, but the other half completely understands and respects the decision for the greater good. I hope everybody and their loved ones stay safe and healthy. Prayers to the affected. I will return next season more hungry and motivated than ever.”
The International Skating Union, the sport’s international governing body, said in a news release from its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, that the organization and the host committee, Skate Canada, had been informed by the government of Quebec that the championships would be canceled.
“The ISU and Skate Canada have closely monitored the provincial and federal health authorities’ position on the spread of the virus and fully respect the difficult decision made today,” the ISU statement said.
Baseball
St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be out for several more games because of a sore right elbow.
Goldschmidt's throwing was limited by the Cardinals during the start of spring training, and he made his first two exhibition starts as a designated hitter. He has not played since Sunday.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday he expected the 32-year-old Goldschmidt to miss a couple more games.
“He's had off and on discomfort,” Shildt said.
The six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner is hitting .300 with two homers in 20 spring training at-bats.