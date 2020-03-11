Figure skating championships will be cancelled

The world figure skating championships, which were to be held in Montreal from March 16 through March 22, have been canceled because of concerns generated by the coronavirus outbreak. Danielle McCann, the minister of health and social services for the Canadian province of Quebec, made the announcement during a news conference on Wednesday.

The cancellation was the second for a major international competition that was to be held in Canada this year. The women’s world hockey championships, which had been awarded to Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia, were canceled last week.

American skater Vincent Zhou said on Twitter, “Wow. Hard to put into words how torn I am right now. Half of me is shocked and disappointed that my hard work and training in the past few weeks ends this way, but the other half completely understands and respects the decision for the greater good. I hope everybody and their loved ones stay safe and healthy. Prayers to the affected. I will return next season more hungry and motivated than ever.”

The International Skating Union, the sport’s international governing body, said in a news release from its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, that the organization and the host committee, Skate Canada, had been informed by the government of Quebec that the championships would be canceled.