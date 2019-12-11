Fields, Young at the top of Big Ten class

Heisman Trophy finalists Justin Fields and Chase Young head an Associated Press All-Big Ten football team dominated by players from conference champion Ohio State.
Fields is the offensive player of the year, Young is defensive player of the year and the Buckeyes' Ryan Day is coach of the year in his first season.
Ohio State has eight players on the first team in voting by 25 media members. Fields, Young and J.K. Dobbins join Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and Keith Duncan and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor as unanimous selections.
Taylor, the Big Ten's No. 2 all-time rusher, is on the first team for the third straight year. Other repeat first-team picks are Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson, Michigan offensive tackle Jon Runyan and cornerback Lavert Hill, Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz and Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams.
Fields led Ohio State to a 13-0 record and the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff in his first season after transferring from Georgia. He has passed for 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns and has thrown just one interception.
Young leads the nation with 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles, and he tops the Big Ten with 21 tackles for loss. He missed two games while serving a suspension related to borrowing money from a family friend in 2017.
Day coaches an Ohio State team that has beaten 11 of 13 opponents by at least 24 points and ranks in the top five nationally in scoring, scoring defense, total offense and total defense.
Purdue receiver David Bell was voted newcomer of the year. His 86 catches and 1,035 receiving yards were most of any freshman in the nation.
Sports betting
Michigan's Legislature voted Wednesday to legalize sports betting and internet gambling, expanding options for gamblers in a state with three commercial casinos in Detroit and two-dozen tribal casinos elsewhere.
The bills reflect a compromise with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after lawmakers agreed to a higher tax on i-gambling than was initially proposed. Michigan will become the 20th state to authorize sports wagers and the fifth to allow casino-style games to be played online.
College football
Florida Atlantic has reportedly agreed to a deal with Willie Taggart for him to become the Owls’ next head coach, per multiple reports.
Lane Kiffin stepped down as Florida Atlantic’s coach on Saturday after the Owls won the Conference USA Championship to take over the head coaching reigns at Ole Miss.
Taggart most recently was the head coach at Florida State. He went 9-12 during his two seasons with the Seminoles before being fired on Nov. 3 after FSU lost to Miami.
Taggart has a 56-62 record as a head coach. He went 7-5 at Oregon in 2017 before leaving for FSU. He coached at USF from 2013-16 and coached at Western Kentucky, his first collegiate head coaching position, from 2010-12.