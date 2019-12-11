Fields, Young at the top of Big Ten class

Heisman Trophy finalists Justin Fields and Chase Young head an Associated Press All-Big Ten football team dominated by players from conference champion Ohio State.

Fields is the offensive player of the year, Young is defensive player of the year and the Buckeyes' Ryan Day is coach of the year in his first season.

Ohio State has eight players on the first team in voting by 25 media members. Fields, Young and J.K. Dobbins join Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and Keith Duncan and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor as unanimous selections.

Taylor, the Big Ten's No. 2 all-time rusher, is on the first team for the third straight year. Other repeat first-team picks are Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson, Michigan offensive tackle Jon Runyan and cornerback Lavert Hill, Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz and Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams.

Fields led Ohio State to a 13-0 record and the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff in his first season after transferring from Georgia. He has passed for 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns and has thrown just one interception.

Young leads the nation with 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles, and he tops the Big Ten with 21 tackles for loss. He missed two games while serving a suspension related to borrowing money from a family friend in 2017.