Fields returns to practice for Bears; Dalton expected to start Sunday against Arizona

Justin Fields returned to practice for the Chicago Bears on Wednesday afternoon, but Andy Dalton was expected to get the starter reps, increasing the chance the veteran will be the quarterback Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Coach Matt Nagy said Fields will participate for the first time since suffering fractured ribs in a Nov. 21 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“I like where he’s at,” Nagy said.

Even so, saying Dalton will take reps with the starters is at least a sign the Bears are preparing to roll with him a week after he threw for 317 yards in a 16-14 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. It marked the first time this season the Bears eclipsed 300 yards passing.

Nagy has been clear the depth chart remains unchanged and Fields is the starter when healthy. If he’s not fully cleared, it leaves the door open for Dalton, who has completed 64.3% of his passes this season for 788 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Neither quarterback was made available to media Wednesday, which is normally the day of the week when the starter talks.

If the Bears (4-7) want to keep alive their playoff hopes, they have little margin for error in the remaining six weeks. They’re one game behind Washington (5-6) for the seventh and final playoff spot in the conference, but six other teams have five or four victories. It’s a jumbled mess of teams trying to claw their way back to .500.

CARDINALS: Quarterback Kyler Murray and All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins were both at practice for Arizona on Wednesday in a sign the team’s top two playmakers might be ready to return after a three-game absence.

Even defensive end J.J. Watt was seen on the practice field, doing conditioning work off to the side despite a shoulder injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season.

Arizona (9-2) has the NFL’s best record and has regained some relatively fresh legs after a long-awaited bye week. The Cardinals hope the Thanksgiving break will allow them to work with a healthier roster when they play at Chicago on Sunday.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray and Hopkins were both “limited” during Wednesday’s workout.

SEAHAWKS: Attempting to beef up an injury-riddled backfield that on Monday night was held to its fewest rushing yards of the season, Seattle is bringing in veteran Adrian Peterson for a visit and could sign him this week, a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

The news was first reported by the NFL Network.

Peterson, who turned 36 in March, is the fifth-leading rusher in NFL history with 14,902 yards and is said to be visiting Seattle Wednesday.

Peterson gained 11,747 yards during 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, for whom he last played in 2016. He has since bounced around the NFL having played with Arizona, New Orleans, Detroit, Washington and Tennessee.

COWBOYS: While Dallas, which has lost two straight games and three of its last four, is hoping to shake a slump Thursday night in New Orleans, it remains stuck in the grasp of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still wreaking havoc within the organization.

Rookie safety Nahshon Wright tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and he will not play against the Saints. The team now has nine players or staffers — with head coach Mike McCarthy being chief among them — currently in COVID-19 protocols.

Wright’s disqualification makes an NFL-high of nine the number of Cowboys players who will have missed a game this season due to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Vikings have had 10 players go on the COVID-19 list since the beginning of November, but they have had only eight players miss games this season. They are expected to match the Cowboys’ nine with their game on Sunday.

As far as total games missed due to COVID-19, the Vikings lead the way with 14, the Arizona Cardinals are next with 12, and the Cowboys are at 10, according to Howard Balzer of Sports Illustrated who has kept a running total since the start of the season.

GIANTS: New York quarterback Daniel Jones practiced on a limited basis despite a strained neck and he hopes to play this weekend against the Dolphins in Miami.

“I think it’s just sore,” Jones said Wednesday after a short workout. “Like I said, I’m feeling much better today and expect I’ll continue to feel better and better every day.”

Concern about Jones’ playing status blew up Tuesday night when it was reported he sustained a neck injury in a win over the Eagles on Sunday and there was a chance he might miss a game.

It was somewhat surprising because Jones did not appear to be hurt in the 13-7 win. He didn’t miss any snaps and he also took part in the post-game news conference.

Jones said he woke up early Monday because his neck hurt.

BUCCANEERS: Believed to be close to returning from an ankle injury as recently as last week, Tampa Bay veteran receiver Antonio Brown isn’t expected back for Sunday’s key divisional game at Atlanta.

Coach Bruce Arians said he doubts Brown will return to practice before the week is over, citing foot injuries beyond the ankle sprain. Brown, the subject of an NFL investigation into allegations that he obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, has been sidelined the last five games.

He wasn’t seen at the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to reporters. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing an unnamed source, later tweeted Brown is expected to miss the next two games.

