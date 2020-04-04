Fields of green: Mild winter, no games aid ballpark grass

"Somebody will be there pretty much every day dealing with the grass and making sure that we'll be ready to go at a moment's notice, or when players are here, they'll be able to go out and do long toss on the field, should they need it," Hoy said.

Roger Bossard, in his 54th season as a groundskeeper with the White Sox, usually returns from spring training in Arizona to inches of snow on the home field in Chicago. Only four years ago, his crew was using jackhammers to get ice off the infield.

"The weather has been really lenient this year," Bossard said. "If they were to play baseball in four days, I personally would be ready. The majority of times, I can't say that when I come back."

"The Sodfather" is a third-generation groundskeeper, having started working with his dad, Gene, in 1967, and becoming head groundskeeper in 1983. Bossard's grandfather, Emil, was the longtime groundskeeper for the Cleveland Indians.

The grounds crew at Kauffman Stadium had already greened the field for what was supposed to be the home opener for the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. They also repaired the warning track damaged during the installation of new foul poles.